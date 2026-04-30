JOHANNESBURG GAUTENG– Tanzania's High Commission in South Africa has defended the country from allegations on social media of xenophobic attacks. The statement came after various groups and political parties joined forces and marched against illegal immigration in two provinces.

Tanzanians are safe in South Africa according to the High Commission. Image: Operation Dudula

Source: Facebook

According to SABC News, Tanzania's High Commissioner, James Bwana, said Tanzanians in South Africa are safe and slammed videos circulating in Tanzania as misleading videos which cause panic among families.

High Commission slams misinformation

Officials from the High Commission have called for calm and refuted videos on social media purporting to be xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Officials said the clips are misidentified or outdated. Tanzania community leaders in South Africa have called for action against Tanzanians in Dar es Salaam who are spreading the misinformation. The Zimbabwean government also recently issued an advisory to its citizens and urged them to be cautious during the marches which took place in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban.

The most recent march took place on 29 April 2026. Marchers submitted a memorandum to the office of the Premier at the Gauteng Provincial Legislation building demanding that the government act on illegal immigration. Premier Panyaza Lesufi received the memorandum and said the government will respond within the given deadline.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South African migrants were warned to close shops during the marches. This was as the march in Pretoria on 28 April brought the CBD to a standstill, with business people finding it difficult to operate their businesses. Ghana's High Commission urged nationals to close their shops and maintain a low profile. The Head of the Nigerian Union of South Africa told members to remain indoors.

Source: Briefly News