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Johannesburg Informal Traders Open Up After Closing Businesses for Anti-Illegal Immigration March
South Africa

Johannesburg Informal Traders Open Up After Closing Businesses for Anti-Illegal Immigration March

by  Tebogo Mokwena
2 min read

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— Informal traders from different African countries operating in the Johannesburg CBD opened up about their concerns after an anti-illegal immigration march in Johannesburg on 29 April 2026.

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Informal traders and shop owners in Johannesburg had to close shops for fear of anti illegal-immigration marchers
Johannesburg business owners' shops were not operational during the anti-illegal immigration march. Image: Wirestock
Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, business operators who are legally in the country said they would be affected negatively if other foreign nationals were forced to return to their countries. Gloria Cossa, who moved to South Africa from Mozambique in 2001, said it took her a decade to obtain citizenship and has a legal right to be in South Africa.

Foreign nationals defend living in SA

Cossa also remarked that if Somalians left the country, it would be difficult for them to get cheaper stock for their businesses, as the food is cheaper than in giant retail outlets. They also allow customers to take on credit and pay later. She said her children could not go to school for fear of being hurt as the march was in full swing.

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Another businesswoman, Anashe Tendai, said that the government opened its borders for immigrants to live in South Africa. She accused South Africans of being violent and denied taking people’s jobs.

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Various organisations and political parties, including ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, participated in the marches. Protesters took to the streets of Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, demanding that the government act on illegal immigration. In Gauteng, Premier Panyaza Lesufi received a memorandum from marchers including Maskandi musician Ngizwe Mchunu. He said that the provincial government would respond within the provided deadline.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

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