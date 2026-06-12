Veteran broadcaster and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo was stunned to learn about one of his favourite rappers, Emtee's recent arrest

Taking to social media after the Roll Up hitmaker was released on bail, Sizwe expressed genuine shock at the rapper's latest personal drama

Meanwhile, several fans pleaded with Sizwe to help Emtee get out of his funk, while others blamed the rapper's alleged poor lifestyle choices as the core reason behind his many issues

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Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Emtee's arrest and subsequent release. Images: sizwedhlomo, emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Emtee found himself in hot water with the law, leaving both fans and industry peers shocked at how things had turned out for him. The Roll Up hitmaker recently spent a night locked up behind bars at the Midrand police station for reportedly violating a protection order.

The news immediately sent shockwaves across social media, catching the attention of media personality Sizwe Dhlomo. Known for being one of Emtee’s most vocal and passionate supporters in the industry, Sizwe has never held back from declaring the star one of the most talented lyricists in South Africa.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account to react to the news on 11 June 2026, a completely blindsided Sizwe reacted, "Yini manje," perfectly capturing the collective exhaustion, curiosity, and genuine shock felt by the entire local music community and its supporters.

According to reports by TimesLIVE, a source close to the explosive situation revealed that the rapper handed himself over to authorities on 10 June. He was swiftly slapped with charges relating to the violation of a protection order reportedly taken out against him back in 2023 by his estranged ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

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Briefly News revealed that on 4 June, the father of three entered Nicole’s Midrand home and grabbed a knife in the kitchen while she was bathing their daughter and their sons were at school.

Sizwe Dhlomo was shocked to learn about Emtee's arrest. Images: sizwedhlomo, emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

This legal escalation comes right on the heels of a toxic, week-long online war between the former couple. The digital mud-slinging turned incredibly dark when Nicole shared graphic photos on her social media platforms showcasing a woman's severely battered and bruised face, heavily implying that the star was to blame.

Refusing to back down quietly, Emtee aggressively retaliated by accusing the mother of his kids of infidelity.

As part of his R1,000 bail agreement, the court has ordered Emtee to completely refrain from publishing anything relating to Nicole, whether directly or indirectly. He was also ordered to delete all existing toxic content targeting her.

With the rapper scheduled to make a tense return to the dock on 13 July, his fanbase is growing increasingly desperate. Following Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction, Emtee's supporters flooded his mentions with pleas for help.

Having previously offered support to the rapper, fans practically begged Sizwe to use his influence and wisdom to guide the troubled artist out of his self-destructive funk before it ruins his career for good.

See Sizwe Dhlomo's post below.

Social media reacts to Emtee's latest scandal

Fans gathered in the comment section, pleading with Sizwe Dhlomo to extend a helping hand to the troubled rapper.

mzamo_Tido pleaded:

"Take him in, Siz. Have a heart-to-heart, find out what's really troubling him."

theboy_gifted12 requested:

"Sizwe, please go visit the dude. Something is not okay here."

NtlokoApiwe wrote:

"Please reach out to the homie, eish."

Fans pleaded with Sizwe Dhlomo to step in and help Emtee. Images: sizwedhlomo, emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

However, while loyal supporters feel deeply sympathetic toward the star's ongoing domestic wars, a large faction of netizens is losing patience. Many critics openly blamed Emtee’s allegedly poor lifestyle choices and toxic habits as the root cause of his never-ending personal crises.

RNMathe said:

"Until he puts away whatever it is that he is smoking, he's far from living a peaceful life. That's just the sad reality that he has to reconcile himself with."

siboneloDuze gave up:

"There's no helping this boy."

TinyikoNtlurhi reacted:

"He thought that new haircut would exonerate him from the protection order."

Emtee shares the reason behind his new haircut

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Emtee, explaining the real reason behind his sudden change in appearance.

After debuting his new haircut, the rapper revealed that it was more than just a physical transformation.

Source: Briefly News