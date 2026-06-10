Emtee set the record straight on why he had a haircut, revealing the personal significance behind cutting his signature dreadlocks

The rapper thanked his family and fans for their support during a challenging time amid his divorce from Nicole Chinsamy

Fans shared mixed reactions online following the award-winning musician's lengthy statement

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Emtee released a statement explaining his haircut. Image: emteethehustla

Source: UGC

Popular rapper Emtee clarified why he cut his signature dreadlocks, ending days of speculation and online discussion. His current clarification marks a major U-turn from his earlier alleged explanation while responding to a curious fan.

Emtee previously confirmed that he is single and ready to mingle, and shortly afterwards, a video of a barber man cutting his signature dreads did the rounds online. While he previously linked the act to a past altercation with his estranged wife and baby mama, Nicole Chinsamy, the We Up rapper has made a major U-turn. He claims that cutting his dreads carries a personal, deeper meaning.

Emtee explains why he cut his dreadlocks

On Wednesday, 10 June 2026, Emtee took to his official Instagram account and addressed the matter in a statement. He expressed gratitude to his family and fans for standing by him during a difficult period in his life.

“I, Mthebeni Ndevu, professionally known as Emtee The Hustler, would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my parents, my brother and sister, my supporters, and everyone who continues to stand by me. Your love, prayers, encouragement, and unwavering loyalty mean more than words can express,” part of the statement reads.

He went on to explain that the haircut was a deliberate decision symbolising transformation and renewal, rather than a reaction to his divorce from Nicole Chinsamy.

“This past weekend, on 6 June 2026, I made a personal decision to embrace change and begin a new chapter by getting a fresh haircut. While it may seem like a simple change, it represents growth, renewal, and a positive outlook for the journey ahead. This moment marks a fresh start, renewed focus, and a commitment to moving forward with purpose and determination,” the statement further reads.

Read the full statement below:

Fans react after Emtee explains why he cut his deadlocks

After blogger RAP-KULTURE ZA reshared the statement on its official X account, netizens weighed in with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@PulseOnlineInfo criticised:

"He released a statement to tell us he cut his hair 🙄"

@MocRenate_SA mocked:

"This is the 7th New Chapter😭Bro must stop playing with people's time and attention."

@BoyEnter_ remarked:

"For the first time, he looks totally clean. 100% clean. I love this new look for him 👌"

@blondilocs laughed:

"First person in my bloodline to see a press statement for a haircut 😂"

Fans reacted to Emtee's explanation of why he cut his hair. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee cries for help amid messy divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Emtee shared an emotional plea amid the finalisation of his divorce from Nicole Chinsamy.

In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the rapper also made serious allegations against his estranged wife, sparking mixed reactions.

Source: Briefly News