Emtee finally broke his silence after he was released on bail following his highly publicised arrest

The troubled rapper was thrown in the slammer after he reportedly violated a protection order made against him by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy

Taking to social media, the rapper declared his commitment to his career; however, online users claim his life is spiralling out of control

Emtee released an official statement addressing his arrest. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Troubled South African trap star Emtee is once again making major headlines for all the wrong reasons. The rapper has finally broken his silence after a highly publicised arrest that saw him spend a night behind bars before being released on a light R1,000 bail.

The drama officially came to light when an official statement from Emtee's management team was released on 13 June 2026, acknowledging that the rapper was taken into police custody on 10 June.

Briefly News can reveal that the arrest followed heavy allegations that the rapper directly violated a 2023 protection order obtained by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy. While his team refrained from diving into the nasty details of the case, they insisted that the musician would simply "allow due process to take its course."

While the official management statement tried to keep things professional, the actual allegations leaking out to the public are absolutely horrifying.

Emtee's management released a statement addressing his arrest, emphasising the rapper's commitment to his fans and career. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

It is alleged that Emtee unexpectedly showed up at Nicole Chinsamy’s home and violently attacked her. Sources claim the rapper attacked the mother of his kids with a knife while she was bathing their young daughter. Fortunately, the former couple's two sons were not present at the scene during the terrifying ordeal.

Following the incident, the rapper reportedly handed himself over to the police and spent a night in custody before his release. Part of the statement read:

"During this time, Emtee stays committed to his personal growth, his supporters, and his career. We appreciate the continued support and understanding shown by his fans, industry colleagues, and the public."

This explosive legal development arrives right on the heels of Emtee and Chinsamy airing each other's dirty laundry all over social media. The toxic back-and-forth sparked intense, non-stop debates among worried fans and critics alike.

While the rapper used his statement to declare his commitment to his career and thank those standing in his corner, the response from the public has been brutal.

Social media users are loudly claiming that the award-winning musician's personal life is spiralling completely out of control. With more domestic violence allegations hanging over his head and a messy divorce turning uglier by the day, critics are wondering if his music career can ever survive this latest dark chapter.

Read Emtee's statement below.

Social media reacts to Emtee's troubles

Fans and critics shared their thoughts on the rapper's latest personal drama.

SigaBopha__ warned:

"If he’s not careful, he will share a cell with Shebe."

great_lindo gave Emtee a reality check:

"'Personal growth,' this man has been 'growing and reflecting' since 2015. I hate this corporate lawyer language. Someone needs to slap that man and remind him who he is. He's not some 'not-perfect' teenager who makes 'mistakes.'

MoreTwoLyf wasn't buying the statement:

"'Committed to his personal growth,' but he wants to stab the mother of his kids."

Hlela_Lulubel said:

"Can he do the personal growth he’s been on for years away from the public eye? He’s really ruining his life."

Thabi_kaNkosi added:

"Sad to watch him ruin his career like this."

Fans plead with Sizwe Dhlomo to help Emtee

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's remarks about Emtee's arrest.

Fans pleaded with the veteran broadcaster to step in and take the rapper under his wing before it's too late.

Source: Briefly News