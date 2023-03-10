Emtee is allegedly behind bars after his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, exposed his abusive behaviour on social media

The rapper allegedly handed over himself to the police, who stated that he would appear in court soon

The rapper's arrest comes after Emtee seemed to deny the serious domestic violence allegations levelled against him in a Twitter post

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Emtee has been arrested after his seven-month-pregnant wife, Nicole Chinsamy, exposed his abusive ways on social media.

Emtee will allegedly appear in court soon after his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, accused him of abuse. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Nicole levelled the allegations in the rapper's Instagram livestream and had pictures to prove it, but Emtee quickly panned the camera away from her. The suspicious behaviour convinced everyone that the Roll Up rapper was guilty, and peeps dragged him.

Emtee hands himself to the police after his wife Nicole Chinsamy accused him of being abusive in their marriage

According to City Press, after Emtee faced heavy backlash for the GBV claims from Nicole, he handed himself to the police. A police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, claimed he was charged with assault and will appear in court soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed Ndevu’s arrest and subsequent court appearance. As per the case you provided, the police can confirm that the suspect handed himself to the police and he was charged with assault and taken to court where he was granted bail. He handed himself in on Wednesday, March 8, and he was taken to the Midrand Magistrates' Court the same day."

Emtee weighs in on Nicole Chinsamy's assault claims

Not long ago, Emtee responded to a tweet from a curious Twitter user who asked if it was true that he lays his hands on women. The rapper seemingly debunked the claims, and peeps shared split reactions.

"Which one? How many? How? When? Why?"

@Liya_Bukwa said:

"Stop answering these people. You are giving them what they wanted; to trend your name."

@SiyavuyaXongo shared:

"Bayakusukela my gee. Focus unganaki the negativity. They are trying to pull you down, ungavumi"

@Nathi_manando

"Never hit a lady Big Hustler, especially the mother of your children. If we hear about your marriage every once in a while, it means there's something you are not doing right. Fix your marriage."

Emtee allegedly beats up seven months pregnant wife Nicole Chinsamy, clip trends and SA slams rapper: “He’s wrong”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Emtee was trending for the wrong reasons again after a video showed his wife, Nicole Chinsamy claiming the rapper beat her up.

The Manando rapper hasn't been staying out of trouble lately. Not long ago, ZAlebs reported that Emtee was accused of doing drugs. He refuted those claims in a heated post, just like he did with the gender-based violence claims being levelled by his wife in a trending clip.

In the clip shared by @plug_sizzle, Emtee claimed that Nicole and her friend conspired to do something hurtful to him, but Nicole's friend claimed that Emtee hit Nicole. Chaos erupted when Nicole revealed that the one who should be fearing for their life in that argument was her, as she allegedly got beaten up by Emtee on Valentine's day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News