A Durban woman almost met with a terrible fate on Wednesday, 8 March, but was saved by one brave police officer

The Metro cop was driving behind the lady when four men tried to hijack her and he acted swiftly to stop the criminals

South Africans have praised the police officer and say he deserves to be compensated for his hard work

DURBAN - A Durban Metropolitan Police officer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a woman who was about to get hijacked on Wednesday, 8 March.

A Durban Metro cop bravely saved a woman who was being hijacked by four men. Images: Darren Stewart & Tetra Images

Source: Getty Images

The police officer was driving behind the woman's car when he noticed four men dragging the woman out of her vehicle at the intersection of Leicester and Pendlebury roads.

Durban police officer thinks on feet to save woman from hijackers

According to Metro Police spokesperson Snr Supt Boysie Zungu, the Metro cop drew his weapon and fired three shots in the direction of the hijackers.

One of the hijackers was shot in the head and taken to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, according to TimesLIVE. The other suspects fled the scene to Lamontville after the shots were fired.

Zungu said there were no other injuries, but the attempted hijacking victim was left traumatised by the incident.

Attempted hijacking victim thanks the policeman for saving her

According to SowetanLIVE, the attempted hijacking victim thanked the Metro Police and called them superheroes. She added that she hoped God would bless the officer who rescued her.

“I was the victim in this crisis situation, and I certainly want to applaud the team of superheroes who stood with me," she wrote.

South Africans give Durban Metro cops a round of applause

@Deeren86 said:

"Finally, something good coming from the Metro Police in Durban instead of 'tax' collecting."

@thobanishozi1 said:

"Give that cop a new position with a raise."

@_montshiwa said:

"That officer deserves a monetary increase."

Here are a few comments from the Durban Metropolitan Police Facebook page:

Bongokuhle Cele commented:

"Criminals were at the wrong place at the wrong time doing the wrong thing. Well done, officer."

Kresenpillay Takeoutdelivery CCTV said:

"You see this kind of heroism in the movies."

Yaya Sompisi said:

"Well done, team. Great work as a community, we appreciate it."

