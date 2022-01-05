Who is Jadarius Jenkins? Everything you need to know about Jeezy's son

Jadarius Jenkins may be a rising star in the entertainment industry, but his identity as Jeezy's son seems to be more pronounced than any other thing. Interestingly, he has also stepped into his father's shoes and picked a career in music entertainment. As a young rapper and fashion enthusiast, several exciting things are worth noting about him, which are discussed here.

On several occasions, Jeezy's first son, Jadarius Jenkins, has made news headlines. Besides the altercation he had with his father that left a bruise on his head, he sustained another major wound to his face during an incident in December 2018 in Warner Robins, Georgia. Since then, many fans' interest in the young Jenkins has gradually increased.

Background information

Jadarius Jenkins is best known as the eldest child of Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy. He was born on the 18th of June, 1996. So, how old is Jadarius Jenkins? Jadarius Jenkins' age is 26 years in 2022.

When he celebrated his 16th birth date, the young rapper reportedly gave himself a special treat. Among other things, he had a pool party attended by promo models.

His 18th birth date also took a similar form. As published on Sandra Rose website, after celebrating his son amid friends and family members, rap tycoon Jeezy surprised his son Gio's Chicken Amalfitano's in Atlanta with a brand new customised Jeep Wrangler Sahara Limited Edition!

As for Jadarius Jenkins' education, the young Jeezy son graduating from Georgia’s Riverwood Academy in 2015 caught many people's attention. It even became a topic of discussion on social media. This is probably due to his father's fame over the years.

Nevertheless, young Jenkins furthered his education at Savannah College of Art and Design because of his passion for fashion, where he learned fashion. While obtaining his Bachelor's Degree, he worked on a clothing line named IFA Clothing.

Career

Although not so much is known about the young Jeezy, he reportedly has followed in his father's shoes by picking a career in the entertainment industry. Currently, Jadarius is a rapper and fashion designer. His stage name is Lil’ Jezzy.

Jadarius Jenkins' parents

Who is Jadarius Jenkins' mother? She is Tenesha Dykes, while his father is Jay Wayne Jenkins, known as Jeezy. On the 28th of September, 1977, Jay Wayne Jenkins was born in Columbia, South Carolina. When he was young, he had a passion for rap music. Although he had a rough background, he eventually rebuilt his life and later started Corporate Thugz Entertainment, a music company, in 1998 with his friend.

His first independent album, Thuggin' Under the Influence, released in 2001, recorded a significant result. Afterwards, he released Come Shop wit Me independently again, in 2003, before signing with Bad Boy Records in 2004.

Besides the significant results he had recorded in his music career, he has also been nominated for several awards, including a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance. Interestingly, he won a BET Hip Hop Award in 2008 and another BET Award in 2010.

Some time ago, despite the father-son relationship, Young Jeezy was reportedly arrested and charged with false imprisonment and making terroristic threats against his son. It was recorded that the older rapper threw his son into a glass shower door during an altercation and got him injured in his head. At the same time, Young Jeezy choked his son and threatened to kill him.

Jadarius Jenkins' siblings

Lil' Jeezy has two other siblings: Amra Nor Jenkins and Shyheim Jenkins.

Amra Nor was born in February 2014 to musician Mahlet “Mahi” Gebregiorgis and rapper Jeezy. Her birth happened before her parents engaged each other in December 2016, even though they went their separate ways in 2019.

Jadarius and his father. Photo: @yougetmouth

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately, there is no information on Shyheim Jenkins' childhood, not even his mother. But then, some sources claim that he shares the same mother with Lil' Jeezy.

Social media engagements

Although the young rapper is gradually garnering fame, Jadarius Jenkins' Instagram account is yet to be confirmed. But then, does Jadarius Jenkins' Twitter account exist? Unfortunately, there is no information on that yet.

Considering the feat that Jadarius Jenkins' father has recorded since he started his music career, it will not be surprising to witness the same with the young rapper. It may only be a matter of time, Jeezy's son will also take music enthusiasts by storm.

