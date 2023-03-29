Who is TooTurntTony, and how did he become famous? Everything you need to know

Anthony, or TooTurntTony as most social media users know him, is an American social media content creator, model and entrepreneur. He is famous for being a duck rancher and making role-playing videos, and despite the mayhem in his content, his authenticity and sense of humour make fans find a reason to always come back for more. How did he establish his content niche?

Anthony has two Pekin ducks, which he features in his videos and pictures. Photo: @danafayephotography (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TooTurntTony is allergic to normal pets; hence his ducks quench his love for animals. The uniqueness of his content has made him amass millions of fans across social media platforms, and his biography highlights his journey.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Anthony Michael Dawson Nickname TooTurntTony Gender Male Date of birth 1st February 1995 Age 28 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 1st February Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Commerce, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6'1" Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Occupation Social media influencer, content creator, model Alma mater Western Michigan University Years active 2020 – present Known for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Net worth $1.5 million Marital status Single Mother Nonnie Siblings Dominic and Maria Social media Instagram TikTok Twitter YouTube Snapchat

Where is TooTurntTony from?

TooTurntTony (aged 28 years as of March 2023) was born on 1st February 1995 in Commerce, Michigan, USA.

TooTurntTony's real name

His birth name is Anthony Michael Dawson.

Where does TooTurntTony live?

As of April 2023, he lives with his family in Commerce, Michigan, USA.

TooTurntTony's mom

The content creator's mother's name is Nonnie. She is not a stranger on his social media platforms.

Education

After high school, he joined Western Michigan University to pursue a course in film, video and media studies.

Early career

Michael is a duck rancher; he often shares role-playing videos with ducks. Initially, he aimed to create awareness of wetland conservation, and his fans often found humour in his craft. He started incorporating his parents and siblings, who collectively dubbed the TooTurntFamily, into his comedic content and social experiments. His sister is his assistant.

Anthony was always studious. Photo: @tooturnttony (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TooTurntTony's TikTok

Before growing his social media following, he worked as a model before landing a job at a reputable film company. He consistently posted content on his TikTok account in 2020 since he worked from home during the pandemic. His videos highlighted the plight of a 25-year-old lad who drives his mother crazy.

What set his content apart is that he recorded his videos in the spur of the moment and never planned them. Most boys found his videos relatable, which enabled him to establish a fanbase. The comedic punch in his content also propelled his numbers.

His first comical video with his duck went viral and fetched him millions of views. Since then, his videos have garnered millions of views and likes, and he enjoys an audience of over 19 million followers on TikTok.

TooTurntTony - YouTube

Apart from TikTok, Anthony shares his content on YouTube. He has an audience of over 1.68 million subscribers, and his videos fetch hundreds of thousands of views. Anthony is also on Instagram and enjoys an audience of over 1.2 million followers. Media outlets like Business Insider, USA Today and Univision have shared TooTurntTony's videos.

TooTurntTony's height

Anthony is 6 foot 1 inch tall and has dark brown hair and blue eyes to complement his masculine body. In his early years, he found passion in bodybuilding.

TooTurntTony's net worth

He is worth $1.5 million as of March 2023. He earns through brand collaborations and has worked with brands such as Bumble, BlueChew, Steel Reserve and Celsius. He also makes money through advertising and creating brand awareness through social media posting.

Anthony has monetised his TikTok, Instagram and YouTube platforms. Of the three, TikTok fetches the most revenue since it has the largest audience and engagements.

He has showcased a few luxury vehicles on his social media platforms. Photo: @khalhon.golf (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Modelling

He earns from his features in online and prints magazines as a professional model. It is unclear how much he charges for these gigs, although it is safe to assume he earns a pretty penny from modelling.

OnlyFans subscriptions

Michael earns a significant amount from his subscriptions on the OnlyFans platform. His rates range between $12 to $150. Judging by the platform's popularity, Anthony could rake in upwards of the six-figure mark annually.

Merchandise

He also launched merchandise which he sells on his website. Tooturnttony merch comprises hoodies, T-shirts, sunglasses, caps, beer bongs and rings. The prices of these items range between $20 and $100.

Too Turnt Tea

In March 2023, Anthony collaborated with NOCA Beverages, the Boston-based company, to release a boozy iced tea called Too Turnt Tea. The hard seltzer is 5%, has 100 calories, and will be sold across the USA for $16 to $19, depending on the retailer, and it is available in a 12-pack.

Content creation has allowed TooTurntTony to venture into other fields like entrepreneurship. He continuously shares short clips on TikTok, and fans cannot get enough of his sense of humour and authenticity. His refreshing disregard for social norms has also set him apart.

READ ALSO: Kendrick Perkins' net worth, age, wife, rings, retirement, profiles, salary

Briefly.co.za published eye-opening details about Kendrick Perkin's net worth. How much has the NBA star raked in throughout his career? Is professional basketball as lucrative as the media makes it look?

Kendrick Perkins was an iconic player in the NBA for fourteen years. He helped spearhead the Boston Celtics to significant accomplishments, and his net worth is a testament to his massive success.

Source: Briefly News