What do Zac Efron's tattoos say? Meanings and location

Zachary David Alexander Efron, popularly known as Zac Efron, is an actor and singer from the United States. He commenced his professional acting career in the early 2000s and gained public recognition after portraying Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy (2006–2008). In addition to his thriving career, Zac is known for his unique and perfect body art. What do Zac Efron's tattoos say?

Actor Zac Efron at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates" at the Cinerama Dome at ArcLight Hollywood on 29 June 2016. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zac Efron was born on 18 October 1987 in San Luis Obispo, California, United States. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2002 and has starred in various notable movies and TV shows such as New Year's Eve (2011), The Lucky One (2012) and The Greatest Showman (2017). He has been in the news for getting temporary inks frequently.

Zac Efron's profile summary and bio

Real name Zachary David Alexander Efron Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth San Luis Obispo, California, United States Current residence Hidden Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father David Efron Mother Starla Baskett Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Arroyo Grande High School, University of Southern California Profession Actor, singer Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

Zac Efron's tattoos

Zac Efron is recognised for his exceptional and impeccable fashion taste. Over time, he adopted body art, adorning himself with distinctive tattoos that became an essential facet of his expression. Yet, the narrative surrounding his body art has taken a complex turn, seemingly indicating that he has opted to remove all of his tattoos. Discover Zac’s tattoos and their meanings.

The ‘YOLO’ tattoo

Zac Efron's tattoos. Photo: @UnLostJenn on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Located on the outside of the heartthrob's right hand under his pinky finger, this acronym stands for "You Only Live Once." It is a popular saying emphasising living life to the fullest and taking risks. The American actor unveiled his tattoo while promoting his movie New Year's Eve in 2011 in Tokyo, Japan.

The tattoo, written in plain font, does not hold any significant meaning for him. He mentioned that he simply wanted to have "YOLO" inked. However, sometime around 2014, he had it removed.

The 'double feather’ tattoo

Zac Efron at "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on 13 September 2022. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Found on his muscular right bicep, Zac has a feather tattoo. The American singer proudly displayed the two-feather design in 2012 on the Men's Health magazine cover. However, he has never publicly disclosed its exact meaning, leaving it open to interpretation.

Contrary to the "YOLO" tattoo, the double feather ink was not permanent and faded away shortly after the photo shoot.

Does Zac Efron have hip tattoos?

Zac Efron does not have any tattoos on his hips.

What does Zac Efron’s back tattoo say?

The American personality does not have any body art on his back.

How old is Zac Efron?

The actor is 36 years old as of 2024. He was born on 18 October 1987 in San Luis Obispo, California, United States of America.

Zac Efron is notably recognised for regularly opting for temporary ink in movie roles and photo sessions. Zac Efron’s tattoos represent various aspects of his life, including his philosophy on life and potentially personal elements that are meaningful to him. However, he chose to remove his initial permanent tattoo, and his second one happened to be temporary.

READ ALSO: Who is Julien Stoermer Coleman? All about Zendaya's sibling

Briefly.co.za recently published lesser-known facts about Julien Stoermer Coleman. She is an American actress and singer best recognised as the half-brother of Zendaya Stoermer Coleman, the Hollywood superstar.

Although Julien Stoermer Coleman is one of Zendaya's siblings, he prefers a private life, only coming into public attention due to his famous half-sister. Although he has yet to achieve the same level of prominence, it is clear that as Zendaya excels, the interest in unravelling Julien's life and getting to know him better will persist.

Source: Briefly News