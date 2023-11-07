David Stakston: Facts and bio of the Norwegian-American actor

David Stakston is a Norwegian-American actor widely recognized as Magne Seier in the Netflix fantasy drama series Ragnarok and as Magnus Fossbakken in the teen drama Skam. With only a few years in the game, Stakston has made a name for himself in the movie industry thanks to his prolific acting skills and charming looks.

Sjøholt’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Photo: @dstakstonbrazil, @stakstonn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite Stakston’s on-screen presence, he maintains a low-key lifestyle, keeping details about his personal life away from the internet’s prying eyes. This is what we know about him so far.

David Stakston’s profile summary and bio

Full name David Alexander Sjøholt Famous as David Stakston Gender Male Date of birth 22 November 1999 Age 24 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 186 Weight in kilograms 60 Weight in pounds 132 Body measurements in inches 39-30-10 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Actor Years active 2015-present Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

How old is David Stakston?

David made his career debut in 2015. Photo: @dstakstonbrazil on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David Stakston (aged 24 as of 2023) was born on 22 November 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. He grew up in both Florida and Oslo, Norway. Sjøholt’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

David Stakston’s height

The actor stands 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). His body measurements are 39-30-10 inches. Sjøholt features brown hair and eyes.

Who is David Stakston dating?

David is currently dating well-known actress Vilde Hellerud. The couple allegedly first met in 2017 while she was playing a prominent role in the series Skam. Nonetheless, they prefer keeping details about their love life under wraps.

Professional career

Sjøholt made his career debut in 2015 in the Norwegian film Skam. He shared the screen with Josefine Frida Pettersen, Iman Meskini and Ulrikke. In 2017, David appeared in a TV show named Gullruten.

In 2020, he starred in Ragnarok alongside Jonas Strand Gravil and Herman Tommeraas. Later the same year, Stakston acted in a short movie called Vill Ni Åka Mera.

Stakston is active on social media. Photo: @dstakstonbrazil on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is David Stakston’s net worth?

Various sources pen Sjøholt's net worth at $1 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 8-year-old acting career.

David Stakston’s profiles

The North Carolina native is active on social media. He has 36.8k Instagram followers as of 31 October 2023.

David Stakston rose to stardom for starring in Ragnarok. He has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Drew Starkey's biography: Age, relationship status, real name, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly recently published lesser-known facts about Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark and The Resident.

The actor's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in several more films and TV projects.

Source: Briefly News