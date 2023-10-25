Meet GMA alum Amy Robach's daughters, Ava Mclntosh and Analise Mclntosh

Amy Robach is an American television reporter who used to work for ABC News. She was widely recognized as the co-anchor of 20/20 and as the breaking news anchor/fill-in anchor of Good Morning America. Due to this popularity, details about the host’s personal life, including her family, are subject to public interest. So, who are Amy Robach's daughters, Ava Mclntosh and Analise Mclntosh?

Throughout her career, Robach has had to strike a work-life balance while raising her two children. Find out the most interesting details about the celebrity kids here!

Amy Robach's profile summary and bio

How old is Amy Robach?

Amy Robach (aged 50 as of 2023) was born on 6 February 1973 in St. Joseph, Michigan, USA. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She attended Brookwood High School before proceeding to the University of Georgia, where she graduated with high honours in broadcast journalism.

Amy Robach’s height

Robach stands 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres). As per reports, she weighs 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-34 inches. Amy features brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Is Amy Robach married?

The television personality was married to former American baseball player Tim Mclntosh from 1996 until filing for a divorce in 2008, citing irreconcilable differences. In September 2009, she became engaged to Hollywood star Andrew Shue.

The duo exchanged nuptials on 6 February 2010 at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers. It was reported that they separated in August 2022 after it was revealed that she was having an extramarital affair. The divorce was reportedly finalized in March 2023.

Who are Amy Robach’s children?

Amy shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Tim Mclntosh. Below are details about their ages and other aspects of their lives.

Ava Mclntosh

Ava (aged 21 as of 2023) was born in 2002 in the United States of America. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery. Regarding her education, Ava attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and graduated in 2020.

Analise Mclntosh

Analise was born in 2006 and is 17 years old as of 2023. The teenager is still in school and has not established her career path.

Professional career

Robach began her career in 1995 at WCBD-TV. She left the station in 1999 and started working at WTTG in Washington, D.C.

In 2003, Amy moved to MSNBC, where she spent four years, including a stint anchoring two hours in the morning and filling in on Weekend Today, Countdown with Keith Olbermann and Morning Joe.

Her last day on Weekend Today was May 2012, when she revealed she would be moving to ABC News. Amy initially appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America as a correspondent but became the show’s anchor on 31 March 2014.

In 2020, she hosted Pandemic: What You Need to Know, which later became GMA3: What You Need to Know. Unfortunately, Robach was fired from GMA3 in December 2022 after it was revealed that she was having an affair with her married co-anchor, T.J Holmes.

How much is Amy Robach’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amy has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her 28-year-old career as a television personality.

Amy Robach’s profiles

The Michigan native is active on social media. She has 592k Instagram followers and 169k followers on Facebook. In addition, Amy has 146.9k Twitter followers as of 19 October 2023.

Despite their mother’s prominence, little is known about Amy Robach's daughters, Ava Mclntosh and Analise Mclntosh. The celebrity daughters prefer maintaining a low-key lifestyle.

