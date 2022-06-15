Aaren Simpson's bio: Facts about the tragic death of O.J Simpson's daughter

Losing a child has to be one of the worst experiences a parent could ever have. The pain that comes with it has no measure, and parents feel like they have lost a big part of themselves. Unfortunately, this misfortune can happen to anyone. OJ Simpson, who has made headlines for all reasons, has lost his daughter, Aaren Simpson.

Orenthal James sits with his wife Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson, daughter Arnelle and son Jason during a portrait session on January 8, 1973 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Did OJ Simpson lose a child? O.J. is renowned as one of the greatest National Football League players of his time. He was also an actor and sports castor. The world has watched as the football star went through significant moments in his life, such as losing his daughter, Aaren Simpson.

Aaren Simpson's profiles and bio

Full name Aaren Simpson Gender Female Date of birth September 24, 1977, Place of birth California, the United States Year of death 26 August 1979 Aaren Simpson's age of death 1 year 11 months Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Father Orenthal James Simpson Mother Marguerite Whitley Siblings Arnelle, Jason, Sydney Brooke, Justin Ryan

Who is Aaren Simpson?

Aaren Simpson's parents are Orenthal James Simpson and Marguerite Whitley. On June 24, 1967, the two married. They were pretty young when they got married. Simpson was a 19-year-old university student.

The first wife of O.J. was a stay-at-home mom. Aaren Simpson's siblings include Arnelle Simpson, the couple's first child, born in 1968, and Jason Simpson, their second child, was born in 1970. Aaren, their last child, was born on September 24, 1977, in California, United States.

OJ's relationship with Aaren was short-lived. Aaren had only just begun to take her first steps when she was tragically killed in an accident. Unfortunately, there is not much information about her life before she died.

What was Aaren Simpson's cause of death?

NFL star O.J. poses for a portrait with his wife Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson, daughter Arnelle and son Jason on January 8, 1973 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

The death of Aaren stunned her family and the rest of the world. While walking around their house, OJ Simpson's daughter drowned in the family pool. Soon after, her relatives discovered her, but she was unconscious. They immediately dialled 911 for help, and after administering CPR, they were able to resuscitate her.

She was rushed to The University of California Medical Centre (UCLA) in Los Angeles. She was put on life support after a few days in a coma at the facility. Unfortunately, the little angel died of respiratory failure a few days later. On August 26, 1979, just a few days before her second birthday, Aaren's curtains fell.

After a private memorial service attended by close relatives and friends, Aaren was laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, Los Angeles. All donations to this tragedy were directed to UCLA in Aaren's name. She would be in her forties nowadays.

Who is O.J. Simpson?

Orenthal James Simpson, well known by his nickname "Juice," is a former American football running back, broadcaster, actor, and advertising representative. He was once a prominent figure in the United States, but he is now most known for being tried for killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman.

O.J. Simpson's marriage life

The NFL superstar was first married to Marguerite Whitley. As Vogue noted in 2016, the two began dating in high school and married when they were 19 years old, one year before O.J. won the coveted Heisman trophy in 1968. The two, however, divorced in 1979.

Did O.J. hit his first wife?

O.J.'s first marriage faced controversy after being accused of hitting his wife, Whitley. Jim King, a retired LAPD officer, spoke to Inside Edition in February 1995 about a domestic violence call at the Simpson house in West Los Angeles in the mid-1970s.

Marguerite indicated that O.J. had punched her, kicked her, choked her, and forced her to the ground. He never denied touching Marguerite. To the contrary, he said, he should not have touched her," King claimed.

O.J. and his first wife both denied that he ever struck his wife.

O.J. Simpson's second marriage

OJ and Nicole Brown along with their children, Justin Sydney, and Jason, attend a screening of 'Naked Gun 33 1/3' at Paramount Studios, Hollywood, California, March 1994. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

The NFL athlete later married Nicole Brown Simpson from 1985 to 1992. She was the mother of their two children, Sydney Brooke and Justin.

Was O.J. married to Nicole when she died?

Two years after her divorce from O.J., Brown was stabbed to death at her home in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 1994, along with her friend, the waiter Ron Goldman. O.J. was arrested and charged for both murders.

Who raised Nicole's children?

Brown's family provided care for Justin and Sydney throughout the trial, and following Simpson's acquittal, he shared custody of the two children with the family. Nicole's mother, Tanya Brown, was involved mainly in keeping the children out of the spotlight during the troubling times.

The death of Aaren Simpson was a shock to the family of the NFL star and the whole world. Although she passed away as a child, she will always be remembered.

