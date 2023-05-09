Meet John Abraham Hewson: All about Bono's son with Ali Hewson

He is the son of famed U2 frontman Bono and activist Alison. Furthermore, he has older siblings who have garnered success in their respective industries. Yet, John has evaded the spotlight most of his life.

John Abraham Hewson. Photo: @thehewsons

Source: Facebook

The youngest of four children, John is the one who has not set his sights on fame. Although he is surrounded by famous parents and siblings, he has maintained an elusive life.

John Abraham Hewson's profile summary and bio

Full name John Abraham Hewson Date of birth 21 May 2001 Age 22 (as of May 2023) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish Gender Male Relationship status Not known Parents Paul David, AKA Bono Alison Siblings 3 Known for Being Bono's son

John Abraham Hewson's age

The youngest member of the family was born on 21 May 2001. He is 22 years old in May 2023, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

John Abraham Hewson's band and net worth

Having lived a private life, not much has been recorded regarding John's net worth. His father has mentioned, however, that his son is a talented comedian and that he plays rugby.

There are reports that he is the lead singer of a band called the Red Skulls, but little is known about this group.

John Abraham Hewson's parents

John's parents, Bono and Alison, are teenage sweethearts. They first met when they were 12 years old but did not start dating until high school. The pair tied the knot in 1982 and had four children in their 41 years of marriage.

Ali and Bono at the 45th Kennedy Centre Honours ceremony in 2022. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Ali Hewson

Alison is an Irish activist and businesswoman. She graduated from University College Dublin with degrees in Sociology and Political Science, which formed the foundation of her passion for humanitarian work. It is reported that during the 16th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster, Ali was one of the lead protestors who demanded that the British Prime Minister closes the Sellafield nuclear plant.

Bono

Bono, real name Paul David, is the lead singer of the world-renowned Irish rock band U2, and he is also a human rights activist. The band has won 22 Grammy awards out of 46 nominations. In 2002, Bono co-founded the Debt, AIDS, Trade, Africa (DATA) policy, which merged with the ONE campaign in 2004 to fight extreme poverty, hunger and preventable diseases like HIV/AIDS in Africa.

John Abraham Hewson's siblings

John is the youngest of four children. He has two sisters, Jordan, who is the eldest, followed by Eve, and then his brother Elijah.

Bono and Ali's children. From the left: Elijah, Jordan, John and Eve. Photo: @jordanjoyhewson

Source: Instagram

Jordan Hewson

Jordan, the eldest of the siblings, attended the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Joy was born on 10 May 1989 and is the eldest of Bono and Ali Hewson's four children. She is the founder and chairwoman of Speakable, a tech company that aims to make civic engagement more accessible and practical. The platform partnered with publishers and NGOs to add an action button on their websites.

According to Forbes, she made the 30 under 30 list for Social Entrepreneurs in 2019. She is also the Founding Editor of Global Citizen.

Eve Hewson

Actress Memphis Eve Sunny Day at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Memphis Eve Sunny Day, professionally known as Eve Hewson, was born on 7 July 1991. She made her acting debut alongside her sister Jordan in the short film Lost and Found in 2005, even though her parents were against her performing. Since then, Eve has been in several series and movies, including Bridge of Spies, starring Tom Hanks, and Otto Bathurst's version of Robin Hood with co-stars Jamie Foxx and Jamie Dornan.

In 2021, she appeared in the Netflix mini-series Behind Her Eyes, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough. She currently appears in the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.

Elijah Hewson

Lead singer of Inhaler, Elijah, performing at the Victorious Festival at Southsea Common in 2022. Photo: Harry Herd

Source: Getty Images

The third sibling, Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi Q, was born on 17 August 1999. Currently, Eli is the lead vocalist and guitarist of the Irish music group Inhaler, formed in 2012. Their debut studio album, It Won't Always Be Like This, was released on 9 July 2021, and it received excellent reviews.

John Abraham Hewson's Instagram

John has opted to live under the radar, unlike his parents and siblings. His Instagram account has 2,530 followers, but his profile is private.

How many children do Bono and his wife have?

Bono and his wife, Ali, have four children, two girls named Jordan and Eve and two boys named Elijah and John.

Rockstar Bono and businesswoman Ali's son John Abraham Hewson has lived a quiet life away from the allure of fame and fortune. A select few can access his Instagram profile, and little is known about his singing.

