The personal life of Jonathan Berkery, Tom Jones' youngest son

Despite being married to one wife from 1957 until her death from lung cancer in 2016, singer Tom Jones had multiple highly publicized affairs at the peak of his fame, and one of them resulted in the birth of his son, Jonathan Berkery. For a long time, Tom denied being the boy's father. How is their father–son relationship today?

Tom Jones started making waves in the music industry in the 1960s, and he still has the same creative energy six decades later. The 82-year-old Welsh singer has released 41 studio albums, including several video and compilation albums, and sold over 100 million records globally.

Jonathan Berkery's profiles summary and bio

Jonathan Berkery's age

Tom Jones' love child was born on 27th June 1988 in the United States. He is 34 years old in 2023, and his birth sign is Cancer.

Jonathan Berkery's parents and siblings

Jonathan's mother, former model Katherine Berkery, met singer Tom Jones in October 1987 when he was on tour in the United States. The two allegedly had a three-day fling, and Katherine, who was just 24, later discovered she was pregnant with their son.

The birth of Jonathan resulted in a lengthy legal battle over his paternity. In 1989, a United States court ruled that Jones was the father through DNA testing. However, the singer continued to deny being the father.

Jonathan Berkery's mother, Katherine, has Asian ethnic roots and was adopted by an American family when she was eight. She was trying to make it in the modelling industry and was working as a hotel manager when she met Tim Jones in 1987. She later settled for employment in the real estate industry.

Does Tom Jones have a relationship with his son?

No! In 2008, the singer admitted to being Jonathan Berkery's biological father. However, Jones made it clear that he did not want to have a relationship with his illegitimate child. He blames the son's mother for tricking him into unplanned fatherhood.

After 1989, paternity results revealed he was the father. He paid a £50,000 out-of-court settlement to Jonathan's mother, Katherine. The court also ordered him to pay £1,700 monthly child support until the son turned 18. Tom Jones did nothing else for the boy beyond court-ordered financial payments. The two are believed to have never met in person.

How many children did Tom Jones father?

The singer has fathered two well-known sons, his first-born son Mark Jones Woodward (born in April 1957) with wife Melinda Rose Trenchard and love child Jonathan Berkery. It is unclear if there are any Jonathan Berkery siblings from his mother's side.

What is Tom Jones' illegitimate son doing now?

Tom Jones' illegitimate son is a struggling musician. He has been homeless multiple times, living in shelters and park benches. Jonathan turned to drugs as a teenager to deal with rejection from his father and has been arrested several times on drug-related charges. Speaking on his rebellious behaviour, Jonathan told the Daily Mail in 2013;

It all stems back to my dad. I don't think I realized it for a long time, but I was one angry kid crying out for a father. I was very angry. My anger boiled over in school. I fought every kid and rebelled constantly.

Jonathan was forced to go to rehab after prison release, but his situation does not seem to have changed. He previously revealed that he had tried to reach out to his father, Jones and half-brother, Mark, but had yet to get a response from them.

In 2018, Jonathan was seen singing his father's songs in New Jersey streets with a cardboard sign reading I Need Money. He was reportedly living in a homeless shelter in Hoboken, New Jersey and worked part-time stacking shelves for £5.50 an hour. Jonathan Berkery's singing career may not have turned out as successful as his father's, but he undoubtedly inherited Tom's musical genes.

Jonathan Berkery may be the innocent party to his parents' mistakes made 35 years ago, but he is the one paying the ultimate price. Hopefully, one day he will have the desired father-son relationship with Tom Jones before it is too late.

