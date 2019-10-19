Complete list of rehabilitation centers in South Africa

It takes strength and courage to admit that you have a problem and need help. Checking yourself into rehab is an even bolder step; the only challenge you may face is finding the appropriate treatment centers you can go to. You need to choose one of the best rehabilitation centers in South Africa so that you or your loved ones can get the best care.

If you are looking for mental and wellness or drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in South Africa, you must go through the best available options. South Africa has various treatment programs you can choose from and get high-quality services.

Rehabilitation centers for substance abuse in South Africa

South Africa is one of the most affordable options if you are looking for affordable treatment. Check out the names of rehabilitation centers found in South Africa.

1. Houghton House Rehab Center

Physical address: 432 York Ave Randburg 2194. Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Contact: +27117879142/+2779 770 7532

Houghton House Group has been offering specialist and high-quality treatment for drug dependency and alcoholism since 1995. During this time, the facility has become South Africa's top authority in treating and dealing with addiction.

Houghton House rehab, one of the Government rehab centers in Gauteng, has nurses, doctors, psychologists, psychiatric care, expert counseling, and detox facilities.

With an experience of two decades, the drug centers focus on research-tested multi-disciplinary addiction treatment methods. Their program is designed to handle various patients in terms of diagnoses and demographics.

The program also includes care for all types of individuals in addition to recovery support, halfway house accommodation, residential care, outpatient treatment, educational services, and substance abuse evaluations.

2. Eden Recovery Center

Physical address: 51 Chattan Rd, Glenferness AH, Midrand, 2191, South Africa

Contact number: +27 11 568 5197

The Eden Recovery Center, one of the free alcohol rehabilitation centers in Midrand, provides you with a different environment than other rehab centers.

Nevertheless, they register a higher percentage of recovery rate, with the addicts receiving care. This incredible achievement is due to their medical facilities, medical team, and expert counselors.

The facility is designed to offer addicts a safe and warm environment that is great for mental wellness and will restore their dignity to rebuild their lives.

3. SHARP Recovery Solutions

Physical address: 41 Pretoria Street, Oaklands, Sandton, Johannesburg

Contact number: +27 11 728 9200

This rehab center invites you to come in and focus on yourself to determine what you want your life to look like. SHARP provides you with coaching and counseling professionals in substance abuse.

These experts will take you through a well-organized recovery program for different people in a healthy environment.

4. Tranquility Home

Physical address: 438 Chattan Road, Glenferness, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa

Contact number: +27 11 782 3418

Tranquillity Rehabilitation Clinic will be ideal for you if you are looking for good rehabilitation centers near me. It provides treatment for any individual who is struggling with chemical substance abuse. The facility provides a loving and safe environment for victims of alcohol and drugs or any chemical substance abuse like prescription drugs.

Their expert assistance will give you the tools you need to rebuild your life. Tranquility's treatment program for substance abuse begins with the client and the counselor finding and listing problems that need to be resolved.

After that, they develop short-term and long-term goals agreed upon and choose the resources and methods of treatment to be used.

5. Twin Rivers Rehab

Physical address: 95 Longships Drive, Plettenberg Bay 6600, The Garden Route

Contact number: +27 828 633 159

Twin Rivers focuses on support and community and provides a 12-step-based program in a home-friendly environment, including Plettenberg Bay's great environment.

The facility is located in a warm, secluded, and secure area which is far from unhealthy influences. At highly competitive rates, you get counseling and individualized treatment.

The experts are determined to improve your mindset to impact your behavior positively so that you develop a meaningful and more constructive life.

6. Phoenix House

Physical address: 16 Bernard Street, Martindale, Johannesburg

Contact number: +27 11 673 0400

Phoenix House is one of the free rehab centers in Johannesburg that provides treatment and care for substance abuse and addiction. The treatment programs offered in the facility include inpatient and outpatient care.

Individuals are nurtured during the process of healing and growth through group sessions, therapeutic sessions, and weekly sessions with social workers, addiction counselors, and psychologists.

7. Riverview Manor

Physical address: Underberg, 3257, South Africa

Contact number: +27 33 701 1911

Located in Underberg, Riverview Manor offers high-quality treatment and rehabilitation for stress, trauma, depression, anxiety, bulimia, anorexia, eating disorders, and alcohol dependence and addiction.

Their team of specialists comprises experienced nursing staff, a general practitioner, consulting psychiatrists, a dietician, spiritual counselors, an occupational therapist, and psychologists. Every individual gets the personalized treatment they need to trigger and sustain change.

8. Changes Addiction & Mental Health Treatment Centres Rehab

Physical address: 216 Weltevreden Rd, Northcliff, Randburg

Contact number: +27 81 444 7000

This rehabilitation center provides treatment and rehabilitation for addiction, such as alcohol or substance abuse. It helps you take the first steps toward overcoming and dealing with addiction. They offer the best addiction and substance abuse treatment programs, including residential, short- and long-term inpatient, outpatient, and halfway house care.

9. A Way Out Addiction Treatment Center

Physical address: R45, Wellington, 7655, South Africa

Contact number: +27 72 076 2627

In this treatment center, you get personal and professional help to restore the balance between the body and the mind if you are dealing with addiction or other related disorders.

The facility guides you in restoring personal and family relationships and rebuilding trust, self-worth, and teamwork.

It is one of the private drug rehabilitation centers registered by the Department of Social Development, and it provides a short treatment program and medically managed detox. The center is a first-line psychiatric clinic and an extended treatment center.

10. Sanca Soweto Treatment Centre

Physical address: 27 Elias Motsoaledi Rd, Moroka, Soweto, 1860, South Africa

Contact number: +27 11 984 4290

The South African National Council of Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Soweto is a non-profit NGO established to deal with the rise in substance abuse in Soweto.

They provide drug testing and medical services, therapeutic services, youth programs, aftercare programs, statutory services, prevention, and community development. The center aims to rehabilitate those abusing inhalants, drugs, and alcohol.

What are rehabilitation centers?

A drug rehab center is a facility devoted to treating the disease of addiction. Many types of drug rehab centers offer different environments, levels of care, and treatment methods.

How do rehabilitation centers work?

What do rehabilitation centers do? The goal of rehab is to assist people in overcoming addiction. It should heal the mind and body from the effects of addiction while teaching the individual how to live a life free of drugs and alcohol. The best drug rehab programs begin with a thorough assessment, which is then used to create a personalized treatment plan.

What services do rehabilitation centers provide?

Rehabilitative services include, but are not limited to, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cognitive and behavioral therapy, recreational therapy, and music therapy. Many people with medical conditions can benefit from rehabilitation services in terms of their health and functional ability.

How long are drug rehab programs?

Regarding rehabilitation, there isn't always a set treatment duration that applies to everyone. Many facilities have 30-day programs available. Some people benefit from more extended treatment programs, such as 60-day, 90-day, or even longer-term residential treatment.

Does South Africa have rehabilitation?

Several rehabilitation centers in South Africa provide a welcoming environment and excellent care to all patients. They are:

Houghton House Rehab Center

Eden Recovery Center

SHARP Recovery Solutions

Tranquility Home

Twin Rivers Rehab

Phoenix House

Riverview Manor

Changes Addiction & Mental Health Treatment Centres Rehab

A Way Out Addiction Treatment Center

Sanca Soweto Treatment Centre

How much does it cost to have rehabilitation?

The cost of addiction rehabilitation programs can vary greatly. High-end luxury programs typically charge more for extra services, special amenities, and higher staff-to-patient ratios.

Does rehab cost money in South Africa?

Yes, luxury rehab centers in South Africa are expensive, but you are guaranteed the best care.

How much does rehab cost for 3 months?

Prices may differ depending on the rehabilitation center. Some inpatient rehabs charge around $6,000 for a 30-day program, while others charge up to $20,000 for the same time.

There are so many rehabilitation centers for you to choose from. Once you recognize that you need help, you can choose any of the above choices. These treatment facilities offer many services to help you with addiction and mental health issues. Take the bold step of seeking help and begin working on rebuilding your life and your relationships!

