SOUTH AFRICA — With historic results that put a pep in the steps of the high-flying matric Class of 2024, the proverbial baton has been passed to a new crop.

Ensuring a record-breaking 87.3% pass rate, the highest in history, were the approximately 1,000,000 grade 12s who sat for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations from October to November.

Digital tools for underserved schools

This comprised 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates, totalling 882,336 in public schools and 16,304 pupils — 14,990 full-time and 1,314 part-time — at private institutions.

Though recent political commentary debated the pass rate, arguing it was far lower than reported, the results drew enormous praise and worthy attention from all concerned, including the Education Outreach Foundation (EOF).

Established in 2024, the nonprofit aims to provide underserved SA schools with digital literacy and educational opportunities.

Highlighting the recent matric results, EOF executive director Savannah Cozzi said they painted a celebratory picture of success.

Despite the reported pass rate, an increase of 4.4% from the previous year, Cozzi suggested the truth on the ground told a different story.

"The reality of the country's education [system] is that it is in a 'silent' crisis. Overcrowded classrooms, infrastructural failures, unsupported teachers, and even the continued use of pit toilets in some schools create a devastating contrast to the well-equipped schools in urban areas," she said.

Offering an assured response to the existential crises, EOF has tailored literacy solutions to address the lack of access to essential digital tools.

"Digital competence is not a luxury; it is vital for success in today's working world. Without it, learners face a significant disadvantage when seeking further education, employment, or entrepreneurial opportunities.

"While the scale of the challenge can seem insurmountable, we're committed to addressing this crisis and joining other incredible nonprofits working toward the same goal.

"Through our programmes and workshops, we aim to empower individuals by equipping them with the tools, skills, and confidence needed to unlock opportunities and enter the workforce as capable, empowered citizens."

Cozzi advocated for a whole-of-society approach, banding communities, businesses, and government to ensure a critical examination of the big picture.

Consequently, it would support the initiatives nonprofits undertake to address the pervasive challenges in the education system.

"[The] government must treat the state of education with the same urgency and as any other national crisis. Notably, allocating more funds, providing more support, and approaching reform with the seriousness it deserves.

"It is also a call to businesses, communities, and individuals to support education and the nonprofit sector through financial contributions or non-financial assistance.

"While government bears the primary responsibility for systemic change, everyone has the power to contribute. Active citizenship is key — such as donating to and joining EOF's advocacy campaigns, sharing content on social media, or volunteering time."

For those who didn't pass the final exams, Cozzi, a co-founder of Socially Gathering, a space for women to connect online and nurture personal or professional relationships at in-person events, encouraged them, saying:

"It's important to consider that digital learning improves employment prospects. If matric didn't go your way, it might feel like the end of the world. But have faith that [the outcome] is a stepping stone to your [future] success.

"Life is not linear; many hurdles will challenge you. Rest assured that it is not the end of the road, and know you are capable and worthy. You can be worried and angry at your results or excited about the opportunity to improve and be a better version of yourself."

IEB matrics record 98.47% pass rate

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the over 16,000 pupils who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams recorded stellar marks.

This after achieving a pass rate of 98.47%, up from 98.46% in 2023, having recorded the best-ever result of 98.8% in 2019.

