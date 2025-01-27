Ofentse, a 6 Grader, developed a passion for learning at a Cotlands ECD centre in Lydenburg

She qualified for the GrowSmart inter-schools competition and won first place in the literacy category, bringing home a sizable prize for her school

South Africans were impressed by the girl's amazing achievement and sent their congratulatory messages

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

One young academic prodigy who has captured the hearts of many with her impressive achievements at such a tender age.

Lydenburg 6th grader wins literacy award, and a look into early childhood development helps kids. Image: Hugh Sitton

Source: Getty Images

Lydenburg 6th Grader wins literacy award

As a shining example of the power of early childhood development Ofentse a Grade 6 learner from Lydenburg Primary School’s academic journey has proven that the foundation laid during the early years of a child's life is crucial for future success.

According to the Good Things Guy through play-based early learning, Cotlands has been a ray of hope for disadvantaged children for 88 years, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in school and life and Ofentse happened to be one of those who excelled as the top-performing student and literacy champion.

A look at how early childhood development helps kids

The majority of parents find it difficult to cover the costs of Early Childhood Development Centers, according to Thandi, Regional Manager for Cotlands Mpumalanga. Many youngsters from underprivileged families have benefited from the Cotlands ECD Centre in Lydenberg by learning through play and developing their social and cognitive abilities.

When Ofentse was two years old, she started going to the centre. She developed a plethora of knowledge, abilities, and skills there that let her start elementary school right away.

Due to her exceptional performance in the classroom, the intelligent student has received numerous academic honours.

Last year, she was chosen to compete in the GrowSmart inter-school competition, and she did incredibly well according to the Good Things Guy. Ofentse's school received R100,000 worth of equipment, including computers and other teaching resources, for taking first place in the literacy competition.

SA applauds the young pupil

Mzansi netizens were proud of the young lady and many flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Teresa Southgate said:

"Awesome, congratulations."

Linda Esbensen Weiland added:

"Well done to her! Wish her all the best for her future school career."

Eben Heron replied:

"Well done keep up the good work."

Lydenburg 6th grader wins literacy award, and a look into early childhood development helps kids. Image: Hugh Sitton

Source: Getty Images

3 Clever SA kids who impressed with their knowledge

These five adorable youngsters showcased their impressive knowledge of South Africa in a video posted by @zelda84977.

A cute child who flexed his big brains was a hit on TikTok as he was delighted to receive some of his work back, and he got a very high mark.

One young child's smarts were all the rave of TikTok and the proud parents showcased their child's impressive literacy skills.

Source: Briefly News