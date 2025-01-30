“This Initiative Brings Relief to Some”: Wits Clears R63m Debt for 800 Students

Wits University shared that 800 of its students' debts were cleared, allowing them to graduate and register for the new academic year

The Johannesburg-based tertiary institution notes that 336 of the 800 will receive their degree

The Dean of Student Affairs shared that the initiative brings some relief to students, although, many others need financial support

800 Wits students were able to graduate and proceed to the next year when their debts were cleared. Image: Vladimir Vladimirov

Many South Africans aspire to further their education, but financial constraints often stand in their way.

Fortunately, nearly 1 000 students at a local university had their student debts cleared, allowing them to continue their studies or graduate.

A wave of financial relief

The University of the Witwatersrand, commonly known as Wits, recently shared that 800 of its academically excellent undergraduate and postgraduate students had their debts cleared this week, which collectively amounted to R63 million.

These students passed with an average of 65% or higher, fell into the "missing middle" category, registered for discretionary funding, and didn't have the means to pay their fees in full.

From the 800, 336 will be able to walk across the stage and receive their degree.

Wits University is located in the northern areas of central Johannesburg. Image: Gallo Images

A fourth-year medical student, who doesn't have to worry about last year's debt, shared that the funds provided them with relief. They expressed their gratitude, sharing that the funding made a difference in their lives.

Wits representatives on clearing debts

Professor Zeblon Vilakazi also spoke on the life-changing act the students experienced, stating that a portal was created to help students in that "missing middle" category, who could be linked with possible individual and corporate donors."

The professor added that while it remains a challenge, the university strives to work with stakeholders and the Student Representative Council, as far as resources allow.

Jerome September, who serves as the Dean of Student Affairs at the prestigious university, shared:

"This initiative brings relief to some students who can progress with their studies and graduate. However, there are many more deserving students in need of support."

The SRC's president, Nombulelo Chiya, pleaded with all to donate towards the Kobo yaThutho SRC Legacy Fund to assist Wits students in achieving their dreams.

Take a look at the YouTube video below:

