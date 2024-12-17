"Yoh! Well Done": Man Bags Masters in Engineering with Distinction at Wits University
- A proud graduate's TikTok video went viral as he shared his special moment receiving his Master's degree at Wits University
- The Software Engineering graduate developed a Python-based analysis tool and won Best Computer Science Paper at SAICSIT 2023 for his groundbreaking research
- Mzansi flooded his comments with congratulations, with even seasoned software engineers praising his impressive achievement
TikTok user @gerikirui shared his proud graduation moment at Wits University. The video starts with the special moment he walks across the stage, beaming with pride as his name is called to receive his Master's degree with distinction.
The heartwarming clip then follows his celebration journey, showing him sharing his joy with a loved one as they mark this milestone achievement.
Watch the video below.
Breaking down his amazing work
His video caption proudly states:
"MSc (Eng) Software Engineering by Dissertation, Wits University."
His work included developing a Python-based static analysis tool for Java projects, which earned him recognition at the SAICSIT 2023 Conference where his journal article was awarded Best Computer Science Paper.
“Never been done before”: Emotional gent's tearful celebration as family’s first graduate touches SA
He also managed to introduce a new mathematical function that measures test-driven development in software projects.
Mzansi celebrates excellence
The comments section filled with enthusiasm:
@thabs shared with admiration:
"Master's in engineering, that's cool😎"
@REABABY! gushed with excitement:
"You guys are SMART SMART, well done😭"
@Khutso cheered proudly:
"Course chower since day one🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations knocks man👊"
@Caramelz' celebrated with joy 🎉:
"Haibo🎉🥳🤩💖 congratulations Bhoza!"
@mologadi88 wrote with emotion:
"A very happy congratulations stranger🥹❤️🩹woooow🫶"
@K To The Second Letter declared confidently:
"I'm sorry but THIS will never be out of fashion!🌟🔥🔥🔥"
@Grdbcywtgfd praised professionally:
"I'm a seasoned software engineer and I read the highlights - very well done man! You're destined for great things."
