“Never Been Done Before”: Emotional Gent's Tearful Celebration As Family’s First Graduate Touches SA
- A young man captured hearts after sharing an emotional video celebrating his groundbreaking achievement as the first person in his family to graduate
- The graduate's tearful moment of gratitude resonated deeply with viewers as he thanked God for making his educational journey possible
- His achievement stands out against South Africa's challenging educational system, where millions of young people struggle to access higher education
A touching video of a man's emotional celebration after becoming his family's first graduate has resonated deeply with South Africans.
Breaking new ground
TikTok user @athenkosikinana shared a heartfelt moment capturing his tears of joy and relief after achieving what no one in his family had done before - graduating.
In his caption, he expressed gratitude by saying,
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Enkosi Thixo ,waze wathembakala uThixo , bendingubani ndize ndithandwe kanga ngamzulu❤️🥹🙏"
Watch the video below.
Achievement against the odds
The milestone is particularly significant in South Africa, where statistics show that over 18.3 million working-age people are neither in education nor employment.
For young South Africans between 15-34 years, who make up nearly half of this number, opportunities for higher education remain a precious achievement.
Mzansi celebrates together
The comment section was filled with emotional responses from viewers who shared in his joy:
@Zandile_Hlophe shared her journey:
"First born both from my maternal and paternal sides, first granddaughter to matriculate 🥺 guess what? 😁 I'm graduating next year 🥰🥳❤️"
@Tabita_Busani couldn't hold back tears:
"Why ndilila nam?🥹🥹😭 Jonga uThixo akangomntu congratulations lil bro❤️"
@tsukiiii🫶🏻 expressed solidarity:
"I'm proud of you stranger and yes we're crying together 🥹💕"
@Noxie❤ praised his faith:
"Oyini mntase congratulations🥰❤ ohhh we serve a faithful God🙌🏼🙌🏼"
@gxothiswa_06 showed support:
"l'm so proud of you deserve it bhut😭😭😭🙏"
Other stories that touched SA
- A diploma graduate's honest journey resonated with many after she revealed her current job doesn't match her qualifications.
- A determined street hawker broke her family's generational curse by becoming the first graduate in her father's lineage while selling akara (bean cakes) to support herself.
- SA celebrated a remarkable family of six graduates, including a PhD holder father and mother with two degrees, showing the power of leading by example.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.