A young man captured hearts after sharing an emotional video celebrating his groundbreaking achievement as the first person in his family to graduate

The graduate's tearful moment of gratitude resonated deeply with viewers as he thanked God for making his educational journey possible

His achievement stands out against South Africa's challenging educational system, where millions of young people struggle to access higher education

A young man’s tearful celebration as his family’s first graduate touches SA. Images: @athenkosikinana Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

A touching video of a man's emotional celebration after becoming his family's first graduate has resonated deeply with South Africans.

Breaking new ground

TikTok user @athenkosikinana shared a heartfelt moment capturing his tears of joy and relief after achieving what no one in his family had done before - graduating.

In his caption, he expressed gratitude by saying,

"Enkosi Thixo ,waze wathembakala uThixo , bendingubani ndize ndithandwe kanga ngamzulu❤️🥹🙏"

Watch the video below.

Achievement against the odds

The milestone is particularly significant in South Africa, where statistics show that over 18.3 million working-age people are neither in education nor employment.

For young South Africans between 15-34 years, who make up nearly half of this number, opportunities for higher education remain a precious achievement.

Mzansi celebrates together

The comment section was filled with emotional responses from viewers who shared in his joy:

@Zandile_Hlophe shared her journey:

"First born both from my maternal and paternal sides, first granddaughter to matriculate 🥺 guess what? 😁 I'm graduating next year 🥰🥳❤️"

@Tabita_Busani couldn't hold back tears:

"Why ndilila nam?🥹🥹😭 Jonga uThixo akangomntu congratulations lil bro❤️"

@tsukiiii🫶🏻 expressed solidarity:

"I'm proud of you stranger and yes we're crying together 🥹💕"

@Noxie❤ praised his faith:

"Oyini mntase congratulations🥰❤ ohhh we serve a faithful God🙌🏼🙌🏼"

@gxothiswa_06 showed support:

"l'm so proud of you deserve it bhut😭😭😭🙏"

Other stories that touched SA

A diploma graduate's honest journey resonated with many after she revealed her current job doesn't match her qualifications.

A determined street hawker broke her family's generational curse by becoming the first graduate in her father's lineage while selling akara (bean cakes) to support herself.

SA celebrated a remarkable family of six graduates, including a PhD holder father and mother with two degrees, showing the power of leading by example.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News