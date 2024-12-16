Global site navigation

“Never Been Done Before”: Emotional Gent's Tearful Celebration As Family’s First Graduate Touches SA
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A young man captured hearts after sharing an emotional video celebrating his groundbreaking achievement as the first person in his family to graduate
  • The graduate's tearful moment of gratitude resonated deeply with viewers as he thanked God for making his educational journey possible
  • His achievement stands out against South Africa's challenging educational system, where millions of young people struggle to access higher education

A man post video of his tearful celebration after graduating.
A young man’s tearful celebration as his family’s first graduate touches SA. Images: @athenkosikinana Source: TikTok
A touching video of a man's emotional celebration after becoming his family's first graduate has resonated deeply with South Africans.

Breaking new ground

TikTok user @athenkosikinana shared a heartfelt moment capturing his tears of joy and relief after achieving what no one in his family had done before - graduating.

In his caption, he expressed gratitude by saying,

"Enkosi Thixo ,waze wathembakala uThixo , bendingubani ndize ndithandwe kanga ngamzulu❤️🥹🙏"

Watch the video below.

Achievement against the odds

The milestone is particularly significant in South Africa, where statistics show that over 18.3 million working-age people are neither in education nor employment.

For young South Africans between 15-34 years, who make up nearly half of this number, opportunities for higher education remain a precious achievement.

Mzansi celebrates together

The comment section was filled with emotional responses from viewers who shared in his joy:

@Zandile_Hlophe shared her journey:

"First born both from my maternal and paternal sides, first granddaughter to matriculate 🥺 guess what? 😁 I'm graduating next year 🥰🥳❤️"

@Tabita_Busani couldn't hold back tears:

"Why ndilila nam?🥹🥹😭 Jonga uThixo akangomntu congratulations lil bro❤️"

@tsukiiii🫶🏻 expressed solidarity:

"I'm proud of you stranger and yes we're crying together 🥹💕"

@Noxie❤ praised his faith:

"Oyini mntase congratulations🥰❤ ohhh we serve a faithful God🙌🏼🙌🏼"

@gxothiswa_06 showed support:

"l'm so proud of you deserve it bhut😭😭😭🙏"

Source: Briefly News

