Foreign nationals and refugees sought shelter outside a centre in Durban amid rising tensions with anti-immigration groups

The group clashed with police on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, while seeking protection from groups who chased them from their homes

Social media users showed little sympathy towards the group, with many suggesting that they go back to their own countries

Foreign nationals slept outside the Diakonia Centre in the Durban CBD after clashes with the police and anti-immigration groups. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – A large number of foreign nationals and refugees sought shelter outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban overnight following rising tensions with anti-immigration groups.

Earlier on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, scores of foreign nationals clashed with police outside the Durban Central Police Station, where they were pleading for security and protection.

The foreign nationals then spent the night outside the centre in the Central Business District (CBD), which is the hub for social justice, peace, and community development non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and non-profit sectors.

People slept outside with no blankets

Speaking to the media about the situation, Jean Butoki from the Southern Africa Refugee Organisation Forum, said that the past two nights had been tough for many.

She explained that anti-immigration groups intimidated them and chased them out of their homes, leaving them with nothing. She added that they were not afraid, as the situation was equally as bad in the communities they were living in.

“As you can see, people are sleeping on the floor. They don’t have blankets; they have nothing, and there isn’t any assistance for us yet.

"We are ready to die for our safety. We are not scared because we are unsafe even in the communities where we stay," Butoki said.

A large group of foreign nationals slept outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Facebook

Organisation to approach the United Nations

She added that a delegation from the Southern Africa Refugee Organisation Forum would meet with United Nations (UN) officials to seek assistance.

Butoki said that as far as they knew, the UN was the only organisation mandated to find a solution to the refugee problem.

“We are very sure that they are aware of what is happening,” she said.

Social media weighs in on the situation

Social media users weighed in on the group’s decision to sleep outside the centre and on their statements about safety, but showed little sympathy for them.

Farrell Sibongiseni Shusha pondered:

“One of them says he’s just cutting hair on the street. But it makes me wonder, would anyone really choose this kind of life in a hostile foreign country instead of going back home to do the same thing? Or is there something deeper he’s holding onto, something he’s not prepared to lose, no matter the cost? Maybe people of his country don't have hair.”

Mkhulu Ka Dlamini stated:

“Protection and shelter are to go home where there is peace and harmony.”

Khonkotha Bhova claimed:

“The ‘refugees’ that often go home during holidays are seeking protection in a foreign country instead of going back home.”

Bonginkosi T Gcaba suggested:

“They must seek protection from their government because South Africans are seeking protection from their government.”

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya urged:

“Process them and arrest those who are here illegally. It can't be any easier than this. All relevant government departments should converge there.”

Nontobeko Dlamini asked:

“The claim is that South Africa is unsafe. So why don't they leave?”

Botlhale Wisdom stated:

“Foreigners have no homes in South Africa. They have homes in their own countries.”

Mthoko Nzuza said:

“It seems like they’re always ready for everything except going back home.”

Ghana outlines evacuation plan for citizens

Briefly News reported that Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs detailed its plans to evacuate citizens from South Africa.

The Ghanaian government has repeatedly expressed concern about what it called anti-immigrant violence.

Social media users weighed in on Ghana's plans for its citizens, and while some praised it, others doubted they would leave.

Source: Briefly News