Foreign Nationals Sleep Outside Diakonia Centre in Durban CBD, South Africans Urge Them to Go Home
- Foreign nationals and refugees sought shelter outside a centre in Durban amid rising tensions with anti-immigration groups
- The group clashed with police on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, while seeking protection from groups who chased them from their homes
- Social media users showed little sympathy towards the group, with many suggesting that they go back to their own countries
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
KWAZULU-NATAL – A large number of foreign nationals and refugees sought shelter outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban overnight following rising tensions with anti-immigration groups.
Earlier on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, scores of foreign nationals clashed with police outside the Durban Central Police Station, where they were pleading for security and protection.
The foreign nationals then spent the night outside the centre in the Central Business District (CBD), which is the hub for social justice, peace, and community development non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and non-profit sectors.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
People slept outside with no blankets
Speaking to the media about the situation, Jean Butoki from the Southern Africa Refugee Organisation Forum, said that the past two nights had been tough for many.
She explained that anti-immigration groups intimidated them and chased them out of their homes, leaving them with nothing. She added that they were not afraid, as the situation was equally as bad in the communities they were living in.
“As you can see, people are sleeping on the floor. They don’t have blankets; they have nothing, and there isn’t any assistance for us yet.
"We are ready to die for our safety. We are not scared because we are unsafe even in the communities where we stay," Butoki said.
Organisation to approach the United Nations
She added that a delegation from the Southern Africa Refugee Organisation Forum would meet with United Nations (UN) officials to seek assistance.
Butoki said that as far as they knew, the UN was the only organisation mandated to find a solution to the refugee problem.
“We are very sure that they are aware of what is happening,” she said.
Social media weighs in on the situation
Social media users weighed in on the group’s decision to sleep outside the centre and on their statements about safety, but showed little sympathy for them.
Farrell Sibongiseni Shusha pondered:
“One of them says he’s just cutting hair on the street. But it makes me wonder, would anyone really choose this kind of life in a hostile foreign country instead of going back home to do the same thing? Or is there something deeper he’s holding onto, something he’s not prepared to lose, no matter the cost? Maybe people of his country don't have hair.”
Mkhulu Ka Dlamini stated:
“Protection and shelter are to go home where there is peace and harmony.”
Khonkotha Bhova claimed:
“The ‘refugees’ that often go home during holidays are seeking protection in a foreign country instead of going back home.”
Bonginkosi T Gcaba suggested:
“They must seek protection from their government because South Africans are seeking protection from their government.”
Leo Sithembiso Sibaya urged:
“Process them and arrest those who are here illegally. It can't be any easier than this. All relevant government departments should converge there.”
Nontobeko Dlamini asked:
“The claim is that South Africa is unsafe. So why don't they leave?”
Botlhale Wisdom stated:
“Foreigners have no homes in South Africa. They have homes in their own countries.”
Mthoko Nzuza said:
“It seems like they’re always ready for everything except going back home.”
Ghana outlines evacuation plan for citizens
Briefly News reported that Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs detailed its plans to evacuate citizens from South Africa.
The Ghanaian government has repeatedly expressed concern about what it called anti-immigrant violence.
Social media users weighed in on Ghana's plans for its citizens, and while some praised it, others doubted they would leave.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za