Arsenal supporters revived one of AKA’s old football posts after the club secured the Premier League title on Tuesday night

A viral cemetery dancing video shared alongside the tweet sparked shock, laughter and debate across X

AKA was a proud Manchester United supporter who often mocked rival clubs online without holding back

Arsenal fans have revived AKA’s 2019 tweet mocking the club after their latest title celebrations. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images, akaworldwide/X

Source: UGC

Arsenal supporters have dug up one of late South African rapper AKA’s old football tweets after the club were officially crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday, 19 May.

The Gunners secured the English title after Bournemouth held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night. The result officially confirmed Arsenal as champions for the first time since 2004.

Within hours of the final whistle, football fans across social media began resharing one of AKA’s old posts from April 24, 2019. Many Arsenal supporters said the tweet had aged badly after the club’s title triumph.

AKA's tweet read:

“As bad as it may get, at least there’s always Arsenal hahaha.”

AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, was a passionate Manchester United supporter and frequently engaged in football banter online. The rapper often mocked rival clubs openly, especially during Arsenal’s difficult years.

Following Arsenal’s title victory, many supporters said the old post had “aged terribly”.

Viral cemetery dancing video sparks reactions after Arsenal triumph

The resurfaced tweet exploded online again after X user @mjitawomkhence reposted it late on Tuesday night alongside a viral video. The post quickly gained traction as Arsenal supporters celebrated the club’s title victory online.

The clip shows a man dancing energetically in a cemetery while listening to loud music and seemingly having the time of his life among the graves. Many social media users interpreted the video as a reference to AKA and his old Arsenal tweet.

The unusual video quickly spread online, as users reacted to both the clip and AKA’s old Arsenal joke.

Several reactions focused on how football fans never forget old banter.

User @TNelson30013 wrote:

“You can’t RIP in South Africa.”

User @CalvinCaleb7 commented:

“No way man you lot are dark.”

Meanwhile, @kperfumehub_ reacted to the cemetery video itself, saying:

“Nah, this can’t be real.”

User @Nabimara_Paul made it clear that he wanted AKA to eat humble pie.

“Even you in heaven, you still know.”

Meanwhile, @Sekzy_ joined Arsenal supporters piling into the conversation by posting:

“Come outside!!!!”

AKA’s 2019 Arsenal joke returns to haunt him as fans flood X. Image: akaworldwide/X, Arsenal/X

Source: Twitter

AKA’s football legacy continues online

AKA was known as one of South Africa’s most outspoken celebrity football fans and rarely hid his love for Manchester United. Whether his team was winning or losing, he regularly shared banter and bold opinions about rival clubs on social media.

Arsenal’s title celebrations brought one of those old posts back into the spotlight, with supporters rapidly sharing the tweet and cemetery dancing clip across X. The reactions showed how strongly AKA’s online personality and football banter still resonate with fans years later.

Sundowns Morocco travel chaos raises CAF concerns

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns were forced to return home after spending hours at OR Tambo International Airport. The club had been waiting for clearance to fly to Morocco ahead of their CAF Champions League final clash against AS FAR.

The airport drama sparked heated reactions online. Some fans accused North African teams of using off-field tactics before major continental matches, while others called on CAF to introduce neutral venues for finals.

Source: Briefly News