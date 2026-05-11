SAFA has confirmed that the search for Hugo Broos’ successor will begin before the 2026 FIFA World Cup ends

Jack Maluleke says the Bafana Bafana coach position will be opened to all candidates, including Broos himself

The Belgian tactician’s future has become a major talking point after Bafana Bafana’s recent rise on the continent

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos must reapply if he wants to continue after the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The South African Football Association (SAFA) says Hugo Broos will have to reapply if he wants to remain Bafana Bafana coach beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The association confirmed that the process to recruit a new national team coach will begin soon, with the aim of having a replacement ready immediately after the World Cup in 2026.

According to the SABC Sport, SAFA Technical Committee Chairperson Jack Maluleke addressed the media during a National Executive Committee meeting held at SAFA House on Saturday, 10 May 2026.

Maluleke said Broos’ current agreement with SAFA was expected to end after the global tournament.

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“For now, we are aware that we are heading to the World Cup, and according to the agreement with the coach this will be his last hurdle,” Maluleke said.

“As a technical committee we are here to tell you that the process to recruit another coach will be starting soon."

Hugo Broos can still apply for the Bafana Bafana role

Despite plans to recruit a new coach, SAFA says the door remains open for Hugo Broos if he wishes to continue.

Maluleke dismissed speculation that the association had already started negotiating a fresh contract with the Belgian coach.

“There are rumours that SAFA is negotiating with Hugo Broos and as far as I know as a technical chair we did not go there, but we opened the process,” he explained.

“If Hugo Broos has interest to continue I think he will also make the presentation to say he is also available - we won't close that space.”

He added that SAFA wanted to move quickly because Bafana Bafana would immediately shift focus to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the World Cup.

“We have to start soon with the process because we are aware that immediately after the World Cup the team must proceed with other qualifiers, so we are not going to close the door on anyone - including Hugo Broos,” Maluleke added.

Broos leaves big shoes to fill after Bafana revival

Broos has overseen a major turnaround since taking charge of Bafana Bafana in 2021.

Under the Belgian, South Africa secured a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast and qualified directly for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

Maluleke admitted the next coach would have to maintain the standards achieved during Broos’ tenure.

The SAFA official’s comments also come days after Miguel Cardoso questioned some of Broos’ national team selections following Keanu Cupido’s injury during Mamelodi Sundowns’ clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

SAFA are set to begin the search for a new Bafana Bafana boss to replace Hugo Broos after the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: SAFA.net

Source: Twitter

Miguel Cardoso questions Hugo Broos over Bafana Bafana selections

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso appeared to question some of Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana selections after defender Keanu Cupido suffered an injury against Kaizer Chiefs.

Cardoso praised Cupido’s performances and suggested the defender deserved greater recognition at the national team level, sparking debate among South African football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup and upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Source: Briefly News