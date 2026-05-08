Miguel Cardoso appeared to question Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana decisions after Keanu Cupido’s injury setback

The Sundowns coach strongly backed Cupido and hinted that the defender deserves greater national team recognition

Cardoso also raised concerns about the aggressive nature of recent PSL clashes involving Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso has taken a swipe at Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos. Image: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista, Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso appeared to take aim at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after defender Keanu Cupido suffered an injury during Wednesday night’s 1-1 Betway Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

Cupido was forced off during the first half at Loftus Versfeld following a heavy challenge involving Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu. Independent Media reported that the Sundowns defender fractured his collarbone, although the club is still expected to provide a final medical update.

Cardoso used the post-match interview to question why Cupido has not become a regular feature in Broos’ Bafana Bafana setup despite his performances for the Brazilians this season.

Miguel Cardoso questions Hugo Broos over Bafana Bafana selections

Speaking after the match on May 7, Cardoso suggested that injuries seemed to be affecting players who were not established members of the national team.

“We have lost several players with injuries. I think coach Hugo Broos is very happy because it seems the luck is picking the ones who are not Bafana established players, but let’s see how Morena will be,” Cardoso said.

iDiski Times reported that the Portuguese coach then delivered a glowing assessment of Cupido’s quality and future prospects.

“I think Keanu is doing very well, maybe he was not on the thoughts of the coach, but one day he will be an international for Bafana Bafana, I have no doubts.

"In the moment, he’s probably the best centre-back in the league,” he added.

The comments immediately sparked debate among supporters on social media, with many fans questioning whether Cupido deserves more opportunities at the international level.

Keanu Cupido's injury creates concern for Mamelodi Sundowns

Cupido’s injury comes during a crucial stage of the season for Sundowns as the club continues battling for the PSL title while preparing for the CAF Champions League final against ASFAR.

The defender has become one of the key figures in Cardoso’s backline due to his composure, physicality and consistency under pressure.

Cardoso admitted that losing Cupido at this point of the campaign could become a major setback for the club’s ambitions.

Sundowns still have important league matches against Siwelele and TS Galaxy as they attempt to secure another domestic title.

Keanu Cupido's injury led Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso to question Hugo Broos' choices. Image: Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

Miguel Cardoso criticises aggressive PSL matches after Chiefs clash

Cardoso also expressed frustration over the physical nature of recent high-profile PSL encounters involving Kaizer Chiefs.

The Sundowns coach referenced similar concerns previously raised by Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou after the Soweto Derby.

“The game was too aggressive. The Pirates game was also extremely aggressive, and I don’t think it’s the way we want to see the game because that’s not the game we are going to sell to anyone,” Cardoso said.

“You will never have a UEFA Champions League match like this.

You will never have a CAF Champions League match in Africa like the one we saw against Orlando Pirates because it will not happen.”

Trump World Cup ticket prices spark backlash ahead of FIFA tournament

Briefly News also reported that rising FIFA World Cup ticket prices sparked debate after one of Donald Trump’s World Cup aides defended the costly packages despite the US president previously saying he would not pay US$900 (about R16,000) for a ticket.

The comments drew strong reactions online as football fans questioned whether ordinary supporters would be able to afford matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico

Source: Briefly News