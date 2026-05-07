Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has revealed a worrying injury update on Keanu Cupido, admitting the defender could miss the remainder of the campaign after picking up an injury in the tense encounter against Kaizer Chiefs. The situation also gave Cardoso an opportunity to send a subtle but sharp message to Hugo Broos regarding national team selections.

Cupido was substituted during the clash with Amakhosi, and early indications from Chloorkop have raised fears that the setback may be serious. Cardoso acknowledged that the club is preparing itself for a lengthy absence for the centre-back.

The Sundowns mentor also appeared to question the national team dynamics, hinting that injuries seem to be affecting players who are not regular members of Broos’ South Africa national football team squad.

“We have lost several players with injuries, I think coach Hugo Broos is very happy because it seems the luck is picking the ones who are not Bafana established players but let’s see how Morena will be,” Cardoso said.

His remarks suggested frustration that some Sundowns players continue to be overlooked for international duty, despite their performances at club level. By referencing Thapelo Morena, who is also dealing with fitness concerns, Cardoso appeared to reinforce that sentiment.

‘Cupido Deserves Bafana Recognition’

Cardoso went even further when speaking about Cupido’s quality, boldly claiming the defender currently stands above every other centre-back in the PSL.

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“I think Keanu is doing very well, maybe he was not on the thoughts of the coach, but one day he will be an international for Bafana Bafana – I have no doubts, in the moment, he’s probably the best centre-back in the league,” Cardoso said.

The statement carried significant weight considering the standards expected at Sundowns. By praising Cupido so highly while questioning his omission from the national setup, Cardoso effectively challenged Broos to reconsider his defensive options.

Cupido has been one of the more reliable figures in the Sundowns defence this season, impressing with his calmness on the ball, tactical awareness and physical strength in a backline constantly under pressure.

The possible injury arrives at a difficult stage of the season for Sundowns, with the title race intensifying and a crucial CAF Champions League final against ASFAR approaching. Losing a player Cardoso rates so highly would be a major setback for both the club’s ambitions and Cupido’s hopes of breaking into the national team picture.

While the full diagnosis has yet to be confirmed, Cardoso’s comments indicated there is genuine concern that the defender could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Source: Briefly News