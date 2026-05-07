Mduduzi Shabalala’s season has come to an abrupt end after a heated Betway Premiership clash left the young Kaizer Chiefs star needing surgery

The fiery encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns has sparked fresh debate among fans and football figures over the intensity of the match

Chiefs supporters are now waiting anxiously for updates as the club prepares for crucial final fixtures without one of its key players

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Mduduzi Shabalala will undergo surgery following an injury during the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns game. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala will undergo surgery after suffering a broken arm during Wednesday night’s explosive Betway Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 21-year-old was stretchered off during Chiefs’ 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on 6 May 2026 following a heavy tackle in the first half. The club later confirmed that scans revealed a fracture to his right humerus.

In a statement published on 7 May 2026, Chiefs said:

“Mduduzi Shabalala is set for surgery after suffering a broken arm in Wednesday night’s Betway Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.”

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The club added that the midfielder remains under medical care and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, with recovery estimated at between five and six weeks.

Chiefs vs Sundowns clash sparks reactions

The match quickly became one of the week's most talked-about fixtures after several aggressive tackles and multiple bookings dominated the encounter.

Chiefs report that referee Luxolo Badi issued a number of yellow cards as tempers flared throughout the game. Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido was also forced off injured early in the match.

Speaking on SABC after the game, Doctor Khumalo criticised the officiating.

“It was an unfortunate situation because you could tell the game is tense because both teams wanted a result,” Khumalo said.

“But I thought we should’ve seen a better referee. Do your job.”

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso also voiced frustration over the physical nature of the match.

“It was a fight that the referee has an obligation to control. This is not the football we want,” Cardoso said.

Kaizer Chiefs injury concerns grow

Chiefs also confirmed that striker Wandile Duba missed the Sundowns clash because of a groin injury.

The Soweto giants now face a nervous finish to the campaign with only three league matches remaining.

Mduduzi Shabalala to undergo surgery after chaotic Chiefs vs Sundowns clash

Source: Twitter

Fans divided after fiery Sundowns vs Chiefs clash

The physical nature of the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns sparked heated debate on social media, with supporters split over the aggressive tackles and the referee’s handling of the match.

Some fans agreed with Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after he criticised the officiating and described parts of the game as “a fight”.

Reacting to clips from the post-match interviews, @WaheedaAbid wrote:

“That was not a football match, it was WWE Smackdown or karate.”

Another supporter, @RuphusD96564, felt the referee lost control early in the contest and posted:

“The referee lost control of the match with the first tackle from Allende. All in all, the ref failed both teams.”

Others, however, felt Cardoso’s criticism unfairly singled out Chiefs players following the injuries suffered during the game.

@SphiweJohn questioned the coach’s remarks by asking:

“Is he blaming Chiefs players for Mdu’s injury?”

Meanwhile, some supporters pointed to the wider issue of officiating standards in high-pressure fixtures, especially after both Mduduzi Shabalala and Keanu Cupido were forced off injured during the encounter.

The debate continued long after the final whistle, with many fans expressing concern over player safety ahead of the closing stages of the Betway Premiership season.

Coaching chaos at Chippa United sparks fan reaction

Briefly News also reported that Chippa United once again made headlines after parting ways with coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi following their latest Betway Premiership defeat.

The decision marked another coaching change in what has been a turbulent season for the Chilli Boys.

Supporters reacted strongly on social media, with many questioning the club’s lack of stability after multiple coaching changes in a single campaign.

Source: Briefly News