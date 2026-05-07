Miguel Cardoso did not hold back after another bruising Kaizer Chiefs clash left players injured and supporters debating the referee’s role

The Sundowns coach referenced recent heated matches involving Chiefs as tempers flared again at Loftus Versfeld

Social media erupted after Cardoso claimed the match crossed the line from football into something far more physical

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was not happy with the physicality of the Kaizer Chiefs match. Image: Chris Brunstill/Fantasista/Getty Images, Mamelodi Sundowns FC/Facebook

Source: UGC

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso accused Kaizer Chiefs players of excessive physical play after Wednesday night’s fiery 1-1 Betway Premiership draw at Loftus Versfeld, reportedly left one player in hospital.

The Portuguese coach was visibly frustrated after Sundowns dropped points on 6 May 2026 in a result that reopened the title race. Chiefs took the lead through Flavio Silva before Brayan Leon equalised for the home side.

The heated encounter also saw Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido forced off early after a challenge involving Siphesihle Ndlovu, who received a yellow card. Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala also suffered a shoulder injury during the match.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Cardoso said match officials failed to control the game.

“It was a fight that referee has an obligation to control. This is not the football we want for sure to be played officiated,” Cardoso said.

“The beginning of the match, first 20 minutes, was just a fight. Kicking, looking for the players, man and kicking, kicking.”

The clearly unhappy coach added:

“Referees need to prepare themselves, make the homework so that they know what they come for and they can control the game.”

Mamelodi Sundowns title race pressure grows

The result denied Sundowns the chance to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Betway Premiership standings.

According to the iDiski Times, Cardoso also referenced the recent Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs while criticising officiating standards.

“Now we have players in the hospital, shoulders broken, arms broken, c’mon who will control this? Control the match in a proper way!” he said.

The Masandawana coach has repeatedly called for the introduction of VAR in South African football this season.

Soccer Laduma reports that, Cardoso stopped short of directly blaming Chiefs players but insisted the physical nature of the game crossed the line.

The draw also handed Orlando Pirates renewed hope in the title race with only a few matches remaining.

Kaizer Chiefs versus Mamelodi Sundowns match described as 'fight'. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Fans divided over Cardoso’s remarks about Kaizer Chiefs

Supporters on social media reacted strongly after clips of Cardoso’s interview began circulating online.

@WaheedaAbid agreed with the Portuguese coach and posted:

“But he's telling the truth that was not a football match it was WWE Smack down or karate.”

Another user, @RuphusD96564, blamed the officiating and wrote:

“Referee lost control of the match with the first tackle from Allende.”

The fan added:

“All in all, the Ref failed here for both teams.”

Not everybody agreed with Cardoso’s comments. @SphiweJohn questioned the coach’s remarks and asked:

“Is he blaming Chiefs players for Mdu’s injury?”

Meanwhile, @KobusKoekemoer_ criticised the timing of the complaints and wrote:

“He should have talked about what happened in the Chiefs and Pirates game before this game, not now.”

Chiefs legend Willard Katsande celebrates winning start at new club

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande celebrated a major victory just days after taking up a new coaching role in Zimbabwe.

The ex-Warriors midfielder shared an emotional message after winning his first major assignment with Grand Legacy, with fans praising how quickly he bounced back following his sudden Rangers FC exit.

Source: Briefly News