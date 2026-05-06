A double World Cup-winning Springbok has lifted the lid on the uncertainty surrounding South Africa’s next captain

While several experienced leaders have worn the armband in recent years, none have firmly claimed the role

Amid the uncertainty, one underrated Bulls forward has been singled out as a potential future leader, offering a glimpse into who could take charge

A Springbok legend has shared his prediction on who could take over the captaincy when Siya Kolisi retires from international rugby.

Springboks Legend Steven Kitshoff Predicts Who Will Replace Siya Kolisi As Captain

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi has led South Africa since 2018 after becoming the first black captain in a historic moment for the game. He reached the 100-Test milestone in 2025 against France and is closing in on surpassing John Smit’s record of 83 Tests as captain, with 71 to his name.

Several senior players have led the Springboks at different stages, including Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jesse Kriel, Salmaan Moerat, Duane Vermeulen, Schalk Brits, Handré Pollard and Bongi Mbonambi. However, none have emerged as clear long-term successors.

Most have either retired or are expected to retire after the next Rugby World Cup, with Moerat the only exception, although he has yet to fully convince. Kriel also led the Springboks in Kolisi’s absence against Italy and Australia.

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Steven Kitshoff on next Springboks captain

Retired Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff weighed in on the difficult decision of identifying Kolisi’s successor. Speaking on the For the Love of Rugby South Africa podcast, he said there was no clear candidate to take over the captaincy ahead of the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

He explained that while some players are identified as leaders early in their careers, as seen with Kolisi during his time at the Stormers, he does not currently see an obvious option to step into the role. Kitshoff added that although Kriel has impressed as a stand-in captain, there is still no standout figure ready to assume the position on a long-term basis.

Springboks Legend Steven Kitshoff Predicts Who Will Replace Siya Kolisi As Captain

Source: Getty Images

Ruan Nortje backed despite captaincy uncertainty

The former prop did, however, name one player he believes could be a strong contender. He said Ruan Nortje of the Bulls would be his pick if a decision had to be made. Kitshoff said Nortje has performed the leadership role exceptionally well at franchise level and could step up if required at international level.

He also admitted that choosing a successor remains a complex task. Before saying it was a difficult question to answer, Kitshoff acknowledged he could not single out a clear long-term replacement, noting that while South Africa has a wealth of talent coming through, identifying the next Springboks captain is far from straightforward.

Top 3 contenders to replace Siya Kolisi as captain

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will turn 35 this year, and his rugby career is gradually entering its twilight phase.

With time catching up, attention is beginning to shift towards who could eventually take over the leadership role when he calls time on his international career.

Source: Briefly News