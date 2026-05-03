Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership

The Glamour Boys would take on the defending champions, with Orlando Pirates also looking forward to the result of the game

Amakhosi would also go all out for the three points as they want to secure their place in the CAF Confederation Cup next season

Kaizer Chiefs will head into their crucial midweek showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns with a fully available squad in terms of suspensions, as no players are currently ruled out due to disciplinary issues.

Amakhosi are scheduled to make the trip to Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, for a high-pressure clash against a Sundowns side edging closer to an extraordinary ninth straight league crown.

Even with the demanding run of fixtures, the Soweto giants have kept their discipline in check, avoiding any suspensions linked to yellow card accumulation in recent games.

This comes as a significant boost for the Soweto-based outfit, especially considering that five influential squad members are on the brink of suspension, each sitting on three bookings and just one caution away from a one-game ban.

Chiefs players walking the disciplinary line

Those at risk include Wandile Duba, Flavio Silva, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. Duba joined the list most recently after picking up his third yellow card in the defeat to Siwelele FC.

The remaining quartet have shown discipline across recent matches. Silva, for instance, has gone nine domestic games without another booking, while Ndlovu has avoided caution in five outings since his last yellow against Durban City.

Vilakazi has similarly steered clear of bookings across his last seven appearances, and Ngcobo’s limited involvement, just one appearance in the past six matches, has also helped him remain suspension-free.

Apart from injury concerns involving Zitha Kwinika, who has been ruled out of the season, and Rushwin Dortley, this clean disciplinary slate provides the Chiefs' technical bench with greater tactical freedom as they prepare to face the defending champions.

What's at stake in Sundowns vs Chiefs' clash

Mamelodi Sundowns are gunning for their ninth consecutive Betway Premiership title this season, and are currently two points ahead of Orlando Pirates, who are in second place.

The Brazilians need a win against the Kaizer Chiefs to extend their lead in the title race, while the Sea Robbers need a favour from their fellow Soweto-based club against the defending champions.

A win for Amakhosi could set the pace for Pirates to end Sundowns' dominance in the league, with the club also boosting their chances of qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Pirates close to signing talented SA winger

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates are closing in on signing a talented South African winger from one of their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Soweto giants are said to consider the youngster as a potential replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

Source: Briefly News