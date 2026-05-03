Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has delivered a self-assured statement regarding their ongoing title battle with Orlando Pirates.

Masandawana extended their lead to five points after a convincing 3-0 victory over Polokwane City, although Pirates still have a match in hand. Sundowns now sit on 64 points from 27 matches and have gone 18 games without defeat, with the Betway Premiership trophy on display at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Mokoena—who was named Man of the Match—addressed the title race and expressed optimism about their chances.

“We’re focusing on each game as it comes, but seeing the trophy today was definitely motivating,” he told SuperSport TV. “Naturally, our goal is to win it—we’re not hiding from that.”

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He also commended the team’s overall display, especially coming just four days after their away win against Rise and Shine.

“It feels great to be back here; it’s our first time this season,” he said. “We didn’t start at our best, but we grew into the game and showed our quality. In the end, I believe we fully earned the win.”

Source: Briefly News