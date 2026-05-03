Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are set to lock horns in another thrilling Betway Premiership clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The Brazilians need to avoid defeat for them to be able to boost their chances of winning the league for the ninth consecutive year, but they face another Premier Soccer League side who also have things at stake.

Masandawana are currently on top of the league standings, and are in pole position to defend their title for another season.

What to expect in Sundowns vs Chiefs tie

Football analyst Uche Anuma, during an exclusive chat with Briefly News, aired his views ahead of the upcoming Betway Premiership fixture between the defending champions and the Soweto giants.

"This match would be different from the first leg as both Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are on a new level at this point of the season," he said.

"I expect an end-to-end type of game from both teams, with Kaizer Chiefs' recent improvement set to be tested against another title contender.

"Aside from the match being and high stake fixture, Orlando Pirates fans would be looking closely at what the final result would be, but their main priority would be Sundowns losing to their bitter rivals."

Source: Briefly News