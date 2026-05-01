Benni McCarthy: Bafana Bafana Legend Honoured by European Club Alongside Other Football Icons
- Former South African international Benni McCarthy was celebrated by a European club alongside other football legends
- The Bafana Bafana legend took to his official social media page to confirm being honoured by an English club recently
- The post made by the Kenyan men's national team coach sparked several comments from football fans on social media
South African coach Benni McCarthy has been honoured alongside other football legends by a European club in a recent event in England.
McCarthy is rated as one of the top footballers to emerge from South Africa, and he remains the only South African footballer who has lifted the UEFA Champions League after his triumph with FC Porto under Jose Mourinho during the 2003-04 season.
After leaving FC Porto in 2006, he moved to the English Premier League, joining Blackburn Rovers for a reported £2.5 million transfer fee.
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The Bafana Bafana legend made his mark while at the club, scoring 52 goals in 140 matches in all competitions for the Blue and Whites.
McCarthy recently explained why he decided not to join Kaizer Chiefs when he returned to South Africa and also addressed being fat-shamed during his time with West Ham United in the English Premier League.
McCarthy honoured by Blackburn Rovers
McCarthy took to his official Instagram page to post appreciation to Blackburn Rovers after the club honoured him on their 150th anniversary celebration.
He was celebrated alongside English legend Alan Shearer, former Manchester United defender Phil Jones and a host of other football greats.
"Thanks @rovers for honouring me at the 150th anniversary gala dinner. It was great to be back amongst all these Blackburn Legends💙," the Kenyan men's national team coach's statement reads on Instagram.
McCarthy's wife, Stacey, took to the comment section on the post made by her husband to share her thoughts on how
Fans celebrate McCarthy
McCarthy's post on Instagram after being honoured by Blackburn Rovers sparked several congratulatory messages from his followers in the comment section.
wongadmpongwana wrote:
"South African legend. Global Icon. Coach, you did that. We say congratulations to you, worldwide. 👏🏾🇿🇦"
agram4mokotla commented:
"I don't think SAFA appreciate you, Bra Lucas Radebe, Pienaar, Steve Khompela and Sibusiso Zuma enough as our ambassadors in football... Like your overseas former clubs 😢."
brett_february shared:
"A True Legend. My favourite era of the EPL was when Benni was at Blackburn, and Pienaar was at Everton."
patmohl1313 reacted:
"Benny's in the 18 area! Congratulations, my Champ."
kung_fu_licious said:
South Africa's best player of all time! Kaapstads own ❤️👏🇿🇦🐐
Walterjs80 mentioned:
"You’re a legend everywhere you go, brother. You're sitting next to the guy who made me fall in love with the Premier League."
Billycalvarez added:
"My all-time great in South Africa❤️💪 your dedication and excellence in football will forever be unparalleled. 🐐"
Ex-Pirates star dreams of coaching Chiefs
Briefly News earlier reported that a former Orlando Pirates forward harbours aspirations of coaching Kaizer Chiefs in the future.
The former Bafana Bafana star also mentioned an English Premier League giant as one of the clubs he dreams of managing in the future.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.