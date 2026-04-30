Doctor Khumalo has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Tshwane University of Technology in recognition of his contribution to the game

The former Bafana Bafana star has been widely praised across the country, with figures from the football community celebrating his latest honour

Khumalo’s recognition adds another milestone to a decorated legacy that spans playing, coaching, and football development

South Africans joined Bafana Bafana icon Doctor Theophilus Khumalo after he was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

South Africans celebrated Doctor Khumalo after he was honoured by TUT. Image:@dk_official

Source: Instagram

The former Bafana Bafana midfield maestro, who was celebrated on his birthday in 2025 with a 16V boot by PUMA, received another major recognition added to his already iconic legacy. He was part of the historic 1996 Bafana Bafana squad that lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy on home soil.

TUT, in a statement, said it was proud to officially confer an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Science (Kinesiology and Coaching Science) on Theophilus “Doctor” Khumalo through its Faculty of Science.

The institution described Khumalo as one of the greatest footballers in South African history, adding that he is also a highly accomplished coach, talent scout, and respected football analyst.

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It said the honorary doctorate celebrates his remarkable journey, recognises his outstanding talent, and acknowledges his major contribution to South African football, as well as his commitment to developing and inspiring future generations of players.

The university congratulated him on the achievement, addressing him as Dr Theophilus “Doctor” Khumalo.

Watch the moment Doctor Khumalo got honoured below:

South Africans celebrate Doctor Khumalo's honour

South Africans from the football fraternity took to social media to congratulate the former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro on the honour.

@tumisole:

''A well deserved recognition! Congrats 16v Dokotela. Big ups.''

@Anele:

“You can call him Dr Doctor Khumalo please! Congrats Mntungwa… Mbulazi omnyama! Halalala.”

@kimheller3:

“The best of the best. The Kaizer Chiefs family is happy. Dr Khumalo is the reason I became interested in local soccer. More than that, he is an amazing South African. Congratulations, well deserved.”

@AndileNcube:

“Ladies and gentlemen, may I reintroduce you to my friend, Dr Theophilus Doctorson Khumalo aka Dr Doctor Khumalo.”

@robertmarawa:

''Honorary Dr Theophilus Doctor Khumalo at Tshwane University of Technology. Well deserved acknowledgement to you maestro. Congratulations!

CONGRATULATIONS!!!.''

Watch the clip below:

Soweto roots and football legacy of Doctor Khumalo

Born in Soweto on 26 June 1967, Khumalo’s rise in football was deeply rooted in his family background. He is the son of Kaizer Chiefs legend Eliakim “Pro” Khumalo and grew up immersed in the game before forging his own identity in South African football.

His talent first came to light at Daliwonga High School in Dube, where his close control, vision, and attacking creativity quickly set him apart. It was there that he earned the nicknames “Vula-Vala” and later “16V”, which followed him throughout a career defined by intelligence, flair, and composure in midfield.

Khumalo also scored the first Bafana Bafana goal after readmission in 1992 and represented South Africa at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Doctor Khumalo scored the first Bafana Bafana goal after readmission in 1992. Image: Miachel Steele

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News