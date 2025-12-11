South Africa’s historic 1996 AFCON triumph remains a defining moment in the nation’s football history

Many members of the 1996 squad have gone on to diverse paths, from coaching and punditry to business and football administration

Some legends have passed on, while others continue to shape the sport, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations of South African players

Bafana Bafana are gearing up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December. South Africa has been drawn into Group B alongside Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe.

The prospect of finally reclaiming the continental crown, last lifted in 1996, has grown under Belgian head coach Hugo Broos. In the previous tournament held in the Ivory Coast, South Africa narrowly missed out on gold, securing the bronze medal instead.

As the squad prepares for another continental challenge, it’s worth taking a trip down memory lane to revisit the legendary players who delivered South Africa’s most celebrated football triumph. Here’s a look at the 1996 AFCON-winning squad and what they have been up to since lifting the trophy.

Goalkeepers and defenders: From the pitch to leadership roles

Andre Arendse, Bafana Bafana’s first-choice goalkeeper in 1996, made numerous crucial saves throughout the tournament. After retiring in 2009 after a league-winning campaign with SuperSport United, he staged a remarkable comeback in 2013 with Bidvest Wits, becoming the oldest player to feature in the South African Premier Division.

The defensive line featured Sizwe Motaung, Lucas Radebe, Mark Fish, and captain Neil Tovey. Sizwe Motaung tragically passed away on 16 August 2001, aged 31, due to an AIDS-related illness.

Lucas Radebe has remained deeply involved in football, focusing on grassroots development and serving as a FIFA Ambassador for SOS Children’s Villages. He was also appointed in April 2025 by the English Premier League side Leeds United as the first-ever global ambassador.

Mark Fish continues to contribute to football in various capacities, sharing his expertise both on and off the field. Neil Tovey transitioned into coaching before taking on administrative roles, eventually becoming Technical Director of the South African national team during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Midfielders and forwards: Careers beyond the game

The 1996 squad’s midfielders and forwards have followed diverse paths after retirement: With Eric Tinkler pursuing a coaching career, managing clubs including Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, and currently Cape Town City. Whereas Linda Buthelezi has largely maintained a private life but occasionally makes appearances as a football pundit.

On the other hand, Doctor Khumalo has remained active in football administration and development while also venturing into entertainment, notably performing on The Masked Singer SA. Sadly, John Moshoeu, known for his passion for fast cars, passed away in April 2015, leaving behind a lasting football legacy.

When it comes to attack, Mark Williams focuses on grassroots football development and has recently shared his experiences on a podcast. Phil Masinga, a legendary striker, passed away in January 2019 at the age of 49 after battling cancer. Another prolific goalscorer of his time, Shaun Bartlett forged a managerial path, working as an assistant manager for clubs such as Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs before being appointed Cape Town Spurs manager in 2021.

Helman Mkhalele has combined coaching with business ventures, establishing himself as a successful entrepreneur while also contributing to national team coaching roles. He is currently Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos' assistant, having embarked on a CAF coaching licence in November, as he is rumoured to be a frontrunner in replacing Broos after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

From coaching and punditry to business and football administration, the 1996 AFCON-winning squad has left an indelible mark on South African football. Their legacy continues to inspire the next generation of players aiming to replicate their success on the continental stage.

