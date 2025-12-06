Emmanuel Petit, the former World Cup-winning midfielder, sees Bafana Bafana as a potential surprise package at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The French football legend, who earned more than 60 caps for his country, expects host nation Morocco to be the frontrunners, particularly highlighting the impact of Achraf Hakimi.

Petit, who also lifted the English Premier League trophy with Arsenal, shared his thoughts ahead of the AFCON tournament, set to kick off in Morocco on December 21.

The opening match will feature Morocco facing Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Petit claimed that his favorite to win the tournament is Morocco, citing the strength of their players and the advantage of playing at home. He noted that Morocco had experienced some social unrest in the streets just two months ago, and that football can play a powerful role in calming the younger generation. He highlighted Achraf Hakimi, the African Player of the Year, and mentioned the high expectations and financial backing from the King of Morocco, as the entire competition is being hosted there.

While Petit believes Morocco will be a tough team to beat, he also wouldn’t be surprised if South Africa, who won the tournament only once in 1996, made a strong showing. He emphasized that Bafana Bafana, despite being underdogs, should not be ruled out after qualifying for the World Cup.

Source: Briefly News