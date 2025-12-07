The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is few days away from kick off and an array of star players are expected to light up the competition in Morocco.

South Africa have been tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition by a World Cup winner after finishing third at the last edition in Ivory Coast.

The competition serve as an avenue for top African youngsters to showcase their football talents as the world would be watching.

5 Stars to watch out for at AFCON

Sports journalist Kingsley Akpan has listed five players to look out for as the Africa Cup of Nations is about to kick off in Morocco in a few days.

"Mbekelezi Mbokazi was exceptional for South Africa during the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, so he's part of the players most fans are looking out for in Morocco," he said.

"He recently got a move away from Orlando Pirates, but I wished he could have stayed till the end of the season and play at the AFCON, maybe a better offer from Europe might have come.

"The recently crowned African Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi is another player on this list. Even if he's currently battling an ankle injury, he's expected to be at the competition.

"Liverpool's Mohamed Salah would be hoping to lead Egypt to the title once again after losing in the final in 2017 and 2021 editions. Sadio Mane might have been off the radar in terms of club football, but he's still a top star to look out for during the AFCON.

"Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen would also come into the tournament with hope of compensating Nigerians after they failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

