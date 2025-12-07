Benedict Vilakazi Makes Huge Claim About Orlando Pirates Domestic Treble Claim
Benedict Vilakazi, former Orlando Pirates midfielder, believes that the team’s victory in the Carling Knockout Cup could signal their most triumphant season in over a decade.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Vilakazi’s remarks followed Pirates’ 1-0 win against Marumo Gallants in the final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, securing their second trophy of the campaign. The last time the Buccaneers claimed more than two titles in a single season was back in 2012, when they also clinched the league championship.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.