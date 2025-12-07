Benedict Vilakazi Makes Huge Claim About Orlando Pirates Domestic Treble Claim

Benedict Vilakazi, former Orlando Pirates midfielder, believes that the team’s victory in the Carling Knockout Cup could signal their most triumphant season in over a decade.

Vilakazi’s remarks followed Pirates’ 1-0 win against Marumo Gallants in the final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, securing their second trophy of the campaign. The last time the Buccaneers claimed more than two titles in a single season was back in 2012, when they also clinched the league championship.

Source: Briefly News