Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis has commented after being named the Man of the Match during the Buccaneers' 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A 105th-minute goal from Relebohile Mofokeng handed Orlando Pirates a 1-0 extra-time win over Marumo Gallants, securing the Carling Knockout Cup crown at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Appollis acknowledged that other players were more deserving of the Man of the Match award, despite taking home the R100,000 prize. He had already been replaced by Cemran Dansin when Orlando Pirates scored, yet 8,876 fans still chose him as Man of the Match, with the winger admitting he hadn’t truly earned the honor.

Appollis expressed his gratitude after the game on SuperSport TV, saying they have to thank the man above for the win. He said he was happy for the team and proud of the fight they showed, and he thanked the fans for voting for him, though he felt other players deserved the recognition more because it wasn’t his best game.

The South African international added that the team had put in the work to reach the final, and that the boys had fought hard in this match as well as in previous games. He concluded by reiterating that he didn’t think he deserved the award, but he was grateful to the fans.

Source: Briefly News