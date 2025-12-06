Orlando Pirates have continued their dominance in the domestic competitions as they defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the final to win the 2025-26 Carling Knockout Cup.

Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng scored the only goal of the match in extra time after the normal regulation time ended goalless at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was named Pirates head coach at the start of the season, has now won his second trophy as the Buccaneers coach after leading the Sea Robbers to victory in the MTN8 competition in September.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News