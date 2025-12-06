Relebohile Mofokeng Fires Orlando Pirates to Carling Knockout Cup Victory
Orlando Pirates have continued their dominance in the domestic competitions as they defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the final to win the 2025-26 Carling Knockout Cup.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng scored the only goal of the match in extra time after the normal regulation time ended goalless at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was named Pirates head coach at the start of the season, has now won his second trophy as the Buccaneers coach after leading the Sea Robbers to victory in the MTN8 competition in September.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.