11 Killed, More Than 10 Others Injured in Mass Shooting at Saulsville Hostel
GAUTENG - Gauteng police have confirmed that 11 people were shot and killed at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Fourteen others sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to local healthcare facilities.
Police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the shooting, according to IOL. Officers were called to the scene and found multiple victims inside the hostel complex. Paramedics declared 10 people dead on site, while one other died in hospital.
Three unknown gunmen entered the hostel where the group of people were drinking and started shooting.
Mathe further disclosed that a total of 25 were shot at around 4:15am in the morning, and that the youngest of the dead was only three years old. She said that the biggest issue they are dealing with is unlicensed liquor premises, where a majority of shootings like this tend to occur.
The injured were taken for treatment; at least two are in critical condition. No arrests have been made. Police have opened 11 murder dockets and multiple counts of attempted murder.
The hostel, a former single-sex migrant labour compound, currently houses both men and women in shared accommodation.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Sibusisiwe Lwandle (Head of Entertainment) Sibusisiwe Lwandle is the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News (joined in 2019). She holds 3 degrees from the University of Cape Town and the University of KZN and short course certificates from Yale and UCL. She has 14 years of experience in journalism, having worked in print, online, and broadcast media. She has worked at Independent Media and 1KZNTV and has contributed columns to the Washington Post. Passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: sibusisiwe.lwandle@briefly.co.za