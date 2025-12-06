GAUTENG - Gauteng police have confirmed that 11 people were shot and killed at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Fourteen others sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to local healthcare facilities.

A shooting at Saulsville Hostel has left 11 people dead. Image: Truthpanther

Source: Twitter

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the shooting, according to IOL. Officers were called to the scene and found multiple victims inside the hostel complex. Paramedics declared 10 people dead on site, while one other died in hospital.

Three unknown gunmen entered the hostel where the group of people were drinking and started shooting.

Mathe further disclosed that a total of 25 were shot at around 4:15am in the morning, and that the youngest of the dead was only three years old. She said that the biggest issue they are dealing with is unlicensed liquor premises, where a majority of shootings like this tend to occur.

The injured were taken for treatment; at least two are in critical condition. No arrests have been made. Police have opened 11 murder dockets and multiple counts of attempted murder.

The hostel, a former single-sex migrant labour compound, currently houses both men and women in shared accommodation.

This is a developing story.

