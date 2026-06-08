Residents in Kleinfontein have accused the settlement’s leadership of intimidation, mismanagement and running the community like a “criminal enterprise”

The gathering exposed deep divisions, with some residents demanding to pay municipal rates directly to the City of Tshwane and not the board

The board addressed the allegations, insisting it is working towards addressing long-standing frustrations

Residents in Kleinfontein are going after their leaders. Images: Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Factional tensions have intensified in the controversial 'whites-only' Kleinfontein settlement, with some residents accusing the leadership of mismanagement and even describing the governance structure as a “criminal enterprise”.

The dispute was revealed during a recent community meeting held at the Casablanca Manor Wedding Venue in Pretoria on Friday, 5 June 2026. Residents met with political representatives from the City of Tshwane to raise ongoing concerns about governance, payments, and the future of the settlement.

Residents demand direct payments to municipality

According to Eyewitness News, a growing number of residents say they want to exit Kleinfontein’s internal governance system and instead pay municipal rates and services directly to the city. They argue that the leaders are not transparent and lack accountability.

Some community members have also raised concerns about levies and financial management, saying they want to pay directly to the municipality as they no longer trust the settlement’s board of directors.

At the heated meeting, some residents accused the leadership of running the settlement unfairly and compared its internal controls to a “cartel-like” system.

One long-time resident, who has also been involved in legal action against the settlement, said the problems lie within the leadership rather than the municipality. He claimed residents are intimidated and excluded from decision-making processes.

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What and where is Kleinfontein?

Kleinfontein, located east of Pretoria, remains a highly contested settlement. It is often described as a whites-only Afrikaner enclave, nicknamed mini-Orania, and was established in the early 1990s.

The settlement sits on privately owned farmland and operates under a share-block property system, where residents buy shares in a holding company instead of receiving traditional title deeds.

In 2024, the Gauteng High Court ruled that the settlement is an illegal township, following a legal challenge brought by some residents themselves. The court ordered the City of Tshwane to ensure proper rezoning and enforcement of planning laws.

Kleinfontein board replies

The Kleinfontein board of directors has acknowledged resident frustration but insists it is working to resolve long-standing issues.

They argue that political instability and changing municipal processes have delayed efforts to formalise the settlement.

Board representatives also say they are close to reaching an agreement with the municipality and warned that some community meetings challenging leadership were premature.

The residents of the Afrikaner settlement. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South African Orania resident shares Afrikaner history

Previously, Briefly News reported that a woman from the controversial Northern Cape-based Afrikaner separatist town Orania recently shared a brief history of the Afrikaners, noting their victory against the European colonisers. Orania's Facebook account shared with the world why Afrikaners celebrated Majuba Day, which is when the Boere defeated the British at Majuba Hill, led by General Joubert. South Africa is rich with historical moments that have shaped its people, influencing their sense of identity and the pride they carry in their heritage.

Source: Briefly News