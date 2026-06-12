South Africa started their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in a bad note as they stumbled to a 2-0 defeat against Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday June 11, 2026.

Hugo Broos’ suffered defeat against the co-host thanks to goals from Julian Quinone and Raul Jimenez in each halves of the match.

Bafana Bafana ended the match in a bad place with both Sithole and Themba Zwane being shown red cards in the second half, with Mexico also ending the game with one man down after Andre Montes brought down Khuliso Mudau outside the penalty area.

Mexico currently leads Group A with three points with South Korea following them closely after they defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening game. The host lead with better goal difference.

How Bafana Bafana can still qualify for Round 32

Bafana Bafana were hoping to start the World Cup without a defeat but have now found themselves in a difficult position after losing against Mexico with South Korea also getting all three points.

There a numerous ways for South Africa to secure a place in the next round but the most important thing is that they must avoid defeats in the last two group games.

First way to qualify: If Bafana Bafana win their last two group games against South Korea and the Czech Republic. This is the best and the easiest option for them to qualify.

Second way to qualify: If Bafana Bafana win one and draw one in the last two matches. They would have the chance to finish second or among the eight best third-placed teams.

Third way to qualify: If Bafana Bafana win one of their last two matches and wait if they would be ranked among the best eight third-placed teams.

All options are doable for Broos’ side and them playing draw in the last two group matches would put them in difficult position of qualifying.

Source: Briefly News