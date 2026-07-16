Royale Union Saint-Gilloise confirmed that they extended their automotive partnership with CUPRA for another two seasons

All first-team players and staff will receive a CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID, valued at approximately R745,000

Mofokeng had not yet arrived in Belgium when players visited the Brussels showroom, but they will also receive the vehicle

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Relebohile Mofokeng is set to receive a car worth roughly R745,000 as part of his new club's deal with Spanish automotive brand CUPRA, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise has confirmed.

Relebohile Mofokeng controls the ball under pressure from Han-Beom Lee #2 of the Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Union SG announced that their partnership with CUPRA, which began in 2024, has been extended for a further two seasons. As part of the arrangement, every first-team player and staff member will be given access to a CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID, a plug-in hybrid model that retails from approximately €39,895 in Europe.

Union SG players visit Brussels showroom

Last week, the Belgian club's squad and technical staff travelled to a CUPRA dealership in Brussels to collect their vehicles ahead of the new season.

Mofokeng, who recently joined from Mamelodi Sundowns, had not yet arrived in Belgium at the time of the visit and was therefore not present. The club made clear, however, that he will receive his car along with the rest of the squad.

"CUPRA has been a main partner since 2024 and has extended its partnership with Union for another two seasons," the club stated on Instagram.

"Our first-team players and staff members will get to drive CUPRA's Formentor e-HYBRID, a perfect blend of performance and sustainable mobility."

Union SG added: "New season, new ride. Last week, our players and staff members went to the CUPRA showroom in Brussels and got their new CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRIDs, a beautiful blend of performance and sustainable mobility. Have a safe ride, boys!"

Union SG is active in pre-season

Away from the partnership news, Union SG have already begun their pre-season programme. The Brussels-based side defeated Aarhus GF, the Danish club where South African winger Gift Links plays, 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday.

Mofokeng's move to Belgium has attracted significant attention in South Africa, and the latest development offers a glimpse into the perks awaiting the young winger as he prepares to begin his European career.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News