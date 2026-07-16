President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to turn back mid-flight after the presidential jet Inkwazi developed a technical problem

Ramaphosa missed the Toyota Hilux production launch ceremony in Durban and had to deliver his keynote address virtually

The incident is the latest in a string of problems with the Inkwazi, which cost R60 million to service in late 2025

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

President Ramaphosa getting off the presidential jet Inkwazi. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa did not make it to Durban on Thursday. His trip was cut short before it even began, after the presidential jet, known as the Inkwazi, developed a technical fault that forced the aircraft to turn around and head back to Waterkloof Air Force Base in Gauteng.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the incident, saying the plane had no choice but to return to base. As a result, Ramaphosa missed the Toyota Hilux line-off ceremony, an event he was scheduled to headline with a keynote address.

The ceremony marked the start of local production of Toyota's latest generation Hilux model and was designed to put a spotlight on South Africa's manufacturing capabilities. Instead, the President had to deliver his address remotely, joining the Durban event virtually.

Inkwazi's long list of problems

This is far from the first time the Inkwazi has let Ramaphosa down. In February 2025, a cracked windscreen grounded the jet and caused him to miss an important Cabinet meeting. Later that year, in November 2025, the President was spotted queuing for a seat on a commercial flight to London rather than travelling on the state aircraft.

Despite a reported R60 million service carried out on the Inkwazi around November 2025, the jet continues to cause disruptions to the President's schedule.

The Toyota event was meant to be a significant moment for South Africa's automotive sector, with the Hilux being one of the country's most iconic locally assembled vehicles. While Ramaphosa's virtual appearance kept him part of the occasion, his absence from the floor of the factory was a visible reminder of the ongoing reliability issues surrounding the country's official presidential aircraft.

See post here:

Ramaphosa jets off to New York

Briefy News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa jetted off to New York City in the United States of America to meet with fellow statespeople. Ramaphosa landed in the Big Apple on Sunday, 17 September, at around 7pm. The president is set to lead a South African delegation during the high-level segment of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Several cabinet ministers, including the ministers of International Relations, in the Presidency, State Security, Communications, Social Development and more accompanied him.

Source: Briefly News