The Polygamist entered Netflix's global top 5 non-English shows for the fifth consecutive week

Gugu Zuma -Ncube celebrated the show's ranking at number 3 globally in the non-English category for the period 6 to 12 July 2026, continuing its remarkable international run

It previously trended at number 1 on Netflix across 16 countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Italy and Trinidad and Tobago

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'The Polygamist ' has been sitting comfortably in the Netflix Global Top 5 chart. Image: Netflix

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African TV producer and series creator Gugulethu Zuma Ncube is in awe over The Polygamist's continued international success. The star-studded Mzansi series secured its fifth consecutive week inside Netflix's global top 10 for non-English shows. Ncube shared the milestone on Instagram on Wednesday, 15 July, and her excitement was palpable.

Ncube was excited after the show landed at number three for the week of 6 to 12 July 2026 in the same chart. On her Instagram page, she wrote:

"Anizongibukisa 🥹! The 5th week in the global Top 10! Well... top 5, if we wanna be precise. Wow 🥰!!! I'm still humbled, still floored, still enjoying this WILD ride! Siyabonga 🙏," she wrote.

The show continued to touch many people in other countries. Back in June, Briefly News reported that the Sdumo Mtshali and Gugu Gumede lead series, trended at number 1 on Netflix across 16 countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Jamaica, Hong Kong, Hungary, the Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Botswana, Guyana, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama and Italy.

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Holding a top-five global position five weeks into its Netflix run called for a celebration among the cast and crew, who have not been shy about celebrating it together.

Mzansi reacts to Gugu's post

The post quickly drew warm responses from fans and industry peers alike. Here is what some of them had to say:

@itsgugugumede: "Honestly, I lay awake thinking about the marvel of God through this show! Haibo! So proud of all of us!"

@kevonstage: "We up y'all!!!"

@zwabheka: "A huge congratulations to you, Pepsi, Thuli and the entire Stained Glass team. I loved watching this show. A total binge delight with"

@luyanda_zwane: "🙏🙏❤️ life changing!"

@kwanele.xx: "Haven't stopped bragging 🤭"

'The Polygamist' continues to make a global success. Image: itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Luyanda Zwane lives it up in the Maldives

In a previous report from Briefly News, Luyanda Zwane enjoyed some time away in the Maldives.

Fans gushed over the Netflix star's natural beauty, with some joking that they understood why her The Polygamist character, Lindani, won Jonasi Gomora over.

Source: Briefly News