The Polygamist has climbed up to the number one spot in more countries as the show's popularity grows

Reacting to this massive achievement, Mzansi has expressed pride over the show's impressive numbers

Some Nigerians have threatened to boycott anything exported from South Africa; the show is still doing great in that country

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‘The Polygamist’ ranks number 1 in more countries. Image: NetflixSA, sdumo,mtshali

Source: Instagram

The Polygamist is proving to be Mzansi's biggest debut since Blood And Water. The series has trended not only in the country, but also in numerous African countries and international ones as well.

According to @AfricaFactsZone in a post from Thursday, 18 June 2026, the series topped the trends in many countries and was placed at number 1.

"South African series, The Polygamist has now trended at number 1 on Netflix in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Jamaica, Hong Kong, Hungary, Bahamas, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Botswana, Guyana, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama and Italy."

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Content creator Bafana Mthembu shared the impressive numbers the show pulled, saying it is currently the third biggest TV show around the globe, taking the number one spots in Jamaica, Kenyan Bahamas, Romania, France and Trinidad & Tobago. This achievement was achieved just days after its release. The show landed at number six globally and steadily placed number three on the streaming platform.

"The Polygamist continues its incredible global run on Netflix, climbing to #3 globally. The show has also climbed to the #1 spot in Belgium, France, Hungary, Luxembourg while maintaining its #1 position in South Africa, Jamaica, Nigeria, Kenya, Bahamas, Romania and Trinidad & Tobago."

‘The Polygamist’ has trended in many countries outside Africa. Image: NetflixSA

Source: Instagram

Check out Mzansi's reaction to the hype:

@fotunell shared:

"This show proved once again that nobody does it better than South Africans."

@KuleVeZaka said:

'It shows how good we can win if we work together as Africans, this was an equal contribution between Zimbabwe, South Africa and Nigeria."

@Lwae88 remarked:

"They thought they were bashing it, only to promote it without noticing. The people who made the film are smiling and hoping the bashing continues, as more people who had no clue there's such a film are watching out of curiosity."

Some people are not in support of the show, while there are immigration tensions in Mzansi:

@IvorTour exclaimed:

"I am not watching I can't watch it and enjoy it while my brothers and sisters are sleeping in the open in Sherwood Durban and Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town. I am in solidarity with the victims of Xenophobia, and I have taken a principled decision to not watch it for now!"

Davido feasts on The Polygamist

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nigerian singer Davido joined the viral hype surrounding The Polygamist, which has taken social media by storm.

On his social media page, the singer shared a hilarious reaction to Jonasi Gomora's dramatic storyline, leaving his followers and South African fans hysterical. However, many people reminded him of his own skeletons, saying the call is coming from inside the house

Source: Briefly News