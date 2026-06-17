Nigerian superstar Davido appears to have joined the viral hype surrounding The Polygamist , the latest Netflix hit series that has taken social media by storm

Taking to his social media page, the singer shared a hilarious reaction to Jonasi Gomora's dramatic storyline, leaving his followers and South African fans hysterical

This comes amid the show's growing popularity as viewers across the world continue to binge and intensely debate the dramatic twists of the hit supernovela

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Nigerian musician, Davido, revealed that he was also hooked on ‘The Polygamist’. Images: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, sdumo.mtshali/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Nigerian superstar Davido has officially joined millions of viewers across the continent who are currently glued to their screens, deeply invested in Netflix's latest hit supernovela, The Polygamist.

On 17 June 2026, the Unavailable hitmaker took to his social media page to share his hilarious, unfiltered thoughts on the show’s central character. Like everyone else who has tuned in since the series made its highly anticipated debut, the musician seemed completely blown away by the jaw-dropping toxicity on display.

"Yo, JONASI is WILD!"

The singer's candid shout-out was a direct reference to the dramatic and highly controversial storyline surrounding Jonasi Gomora, a wealthy patriarch whose extremely promiscuous lifestyle, arrogance, and ultimate medical downfall have sparked intense debates across the internet.

Based on Sue Nyathi’s hit novel, the series explores the deep complexities, betrayals, and hidden dark sides of modern polygamous households. Anchored by a phenomenal performance from Sdumo Mtshali as the reckless Jonasi Gomora, the show has resonated with audiences for its raw realism.

Davido reacted to Jonasi Gomora's toxic behaviour on 'The Polygamist.' Images: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images, tvmzansiafrica/ Instagram

Source: UGC

From sparking safe-sex awareness to grabbing the attention of international superstars, the show has transcended standard television boundaries.

With the series having been out for less than a week, its rapid rise to global prominence is a massive win for African storytelling. Viewers from all corners of the world are currently binge-watching the episodes, intensely debating the dramatic twists, and analysing the dark consequences that eventually catch up with Jonasi.

As the buzz continues to mount and more international celebrities find themselves trapped in the messy world of The Polygamist, one thing is certain: Jonasi Gomora's chaotic legacy is going down in the history books of African television!

See Davido's hilarious reaction below.

Mzansi amused as Davido joins the chat

South African fans were thoroughly amused by the Nigerian star's sudden investment in local television, with many taking to the comment sections to welcome him to the collective trauma club. Read some of the comments below.

TheDeveloperess was surprised:

"Not Jonasi reaching Nigeria!"

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted:

"Lol! Even you?"

ThaboMasterP was impressed:

"Jonasi is now international."

Meanwhile, others revisited the Nigerian star's past controversies. In recent years, the Aye hitmaker had been embroiled in constant cheating allegations, with several women coming forward claiming to have secretly had affairs with him behind his longtime sweetheart, Chioma Adeleke's back. During an interview, the singer alleged that the periods of infidelity happened while he and his wife were going through rifts in their relationship, before they tied the knot.

Online users jokingly turned the tables on Davido, saying Jonasi must truly be a disgraceful character if even the Afrobeats star was shocked.

Mzansi compares Jonasi Gomora to Black Coffee

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Netflix's hit supernovela, The Polygamist.

Many online users drew comparisons between Jonasi Gomora and Black Coffee, revisiting the DJ's controversial past of cheating allegations during his marriage.

Source: Briefly News