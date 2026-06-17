Fans of the hit show The Polygamist were left so shaken by the graphic and tragic demise of Jonasi Gomora that it allegedly triggered a massive run on contraceptives

Gomora’s extremely promiscuous lifestyle led to a dark revenge plot where she arranged for an HIV-positive mistress to infect him

Social media has been left extremely traumatised by the popular series, and it has sparked an ongoing debate

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Sdumo Mtshali's storyline on 'The Polygamist' traumatised many viewers. Image: sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

The gripping storyline of The Polygamist has left South African viewers completely traumatised, so much so that it is allegedly causing a literal shortage on pharmacy shelves! In a wild turn of events, the shocking and tragic downfall of Jonasi Gomora, brilliantly portrayed by award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali, has seemingly sparked an unprecedented rush for protection among the show's massive fanbase.

On 16 June 2026, social media user @SigaBopha__ took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease the sheer trauma gripping the nation after witnessing Gomora’s brutal demise. The user suggested that viewers were so deeply terrified by the character's storyline that they rushed out to stockpile condoms from a popular local pharmacy.

"You really scared a lot of people. Even the condom shelves are empty."

The post included a photo of a virtually cleaned-out Durex condom shelf alongside a haunting screenshot from The Polygamist showing Sdumo’s chillingly pale and frail appearance in his final episodes.

For weeks, viewers have watched in horror as Gomora reaped the ultimate consequences of his reckless actions. Despite being married and later taking a second wife, his extremely promiscuous lifestyle and blatant disrespect for his household became his undoing.

Condoms allegedly sold out after 'The Polygamist's Jonasi Gomora's appetite for sex led to him contracting HIV. Image: sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

His scorned first wife, Joyce, pushed to her absolute limit by the constant public humiliation and arrogance of his mistresses, plotted a devastating revenge: paying an HIV-positive woman to infect him by sleeping with him.

What made the storyline even more painful to watch was Gomora’s stubborn pride. Despite his immense wealth, he completely rejected Western medicine and ARVs, opting instead to treat his rapidly declining health with home remedies. Predictably, his condition only worsened.

By the end of the season, the once-powerful patriarch was reduced to a frail, wheelchair-bound shadow of his former self. In a final, chilling twist of karma, Joyce got her ultimate revenge by withholding proper care and watching him suffer in agony until he drew his last breath.

With Mzansi still reeling from the graphic reality check, it’s safe to say The Polygamist has done more for safe-sex awareness than any billboard campaign ever could in recent history.

See the post below.

Social media reacts to sold-out contraceptives

Jaws dropped, and social media praised the work The Polygamist had done in spreading the message on safe-sex awareness.

KG_ZA2025 said:

"TV is important. This is why we need more TV shows that still brand HIV as deadly. People have become so used to it that they think it’s not scary. In the process of trying to remove HIV stigma, we have made people relax too much."

Tshepixo__21 wrote:

"The polygamist might just be the age Soul City, on God."

IamPoliSci reacted:

"Make condoms great again!"

MoagaesiKa31162 praised Jonasi Gomora:

"Jonasi is a hero."

th3CritclMaestr said:

"Can’t take chances after seeing that show."

Sdumo Mtshali slams Jonasi Gomora

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sdumo Mtshali's remarks about his character on The Polygamist.

The actor criticised Jonasi Gomora's reckless and toxic lifestyle, describing him as an animal/

Source: Briefly News