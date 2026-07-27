A clip from Mojalove's After Tears resurfaced on social media, showing a lively funeral service with a dancing, chanting MC

The show, which has aired since 2019, documents how South African communities celebrate the lives of well-known local figures

The footage divided online users, with many criticising the channel and questioning the concept of after-tears culture

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A scene from ‘After Tears’ raised eyebrows on social media. Image: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A resurfaced clip from Mojalove's reality show After Tears has set social media ablaze, with viewers sharply divided over the footage of a high-energy funeral service that looked more like a party than a farewell.

The clip, which circulated online on 25 July 2026, captured an energetic MC working the crowd at a graveyard. He was seen dancing and leading the audience in popular South African party chants, with the crowd enthusiastically matching his every move.

After Tears first premiered on Mojalove in 2019 and documents the lead-up to a burial, focusing on how family members, friends, and entire communities come together to honour the deceased. The show tends to feature the send-offs of well-known or popular community figures, capturing both the grief and the celebration that surrounds their passing.

After-tears culture itself is deeply rooted in South African township life. Rather than letting mourning remain sombre, communities transform the post-funeral atmosphere into a vibrant celebration, with music, dancing, and toasts to the life of someone who, more often than not, was known for living boldly and without restraint.

Watch the After Tears footage below.

Mzansi reacts to After Tears clip

Despite the cultural context, the footage did not land well with many viewers online, who found the behaviour jarring and disrespectful.

sabrinazungu was visibly unsettled:

"Aftertears is such a bizarre concept to me."

Rantsho_black took direct aim at the channel behind the show:

"Mojalove is deliberately created to shame, dehumanise, and ridicule South African black people. There's an episode of The Boondocks where they explain how BET did it to black Americans. Mojalove is doing it here."

Conniedlamini4 was equally blunt about what she saw as a lack of respect:

"Nothing like this will ever happen where I was born; that's why there are funerals every day; you guys don't respect the dead."

The reactions reflect a broader tension in how South Africans view the after-tears tradition, with some embracing it as a joyful cultural expression of communal grieving, while others see it as deeply inappropriate conduct on what should be a solemn occasion.

South Africans slammed the concept of after tears. Image: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Seputla Sebogodi's sister shades his widow

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared footage from the late actor Seputla Sebogodi's funeral that captured his sister's tribute.

Her speech took a dramatic turn when she threw major shade at her brother's widow, who was allegedly in the middle of a quarrel with her apparent in-laws.

Source: Briefly News